The Green Sea Floyds Trojans have been steamrolling opponents throughout the last part of the regular season and through the District 6 championship games.
But the East Clarendon Wolverines put the brakes on the steamroller Thursday night in the first round of the lower state playoffs, knocking off the Trojans 9-3.
Both teams held each other at bay the first two innings but the Wolverines broke the game open with a six-run third inning using timely hits and capitalizing on a couple of errors.
The biggest obstacle for the Trojans throughout the night was the strong pitching performance of senior Wolverine starter Kyler Odom, who notched 16 strikeouts and a near flawless performance through six innings. Odom was wielding a no-hitter until the sixth inning when Trojan senior Colby Thorndyke hit a three-run blast over the right field fence.
The Trojans now drop to the loser's bracket and will visit the loser of the Branchville-Johnsonville game. Those two were supposed to play Thursday night but were delayed until Friday because of rain. It was unclear if the second round game would be played Saturday as originally scheduled or Monday.
