What’s four weeks compared to six years?
Socastee baseball has been just fine with a lengthy layoff since clinching the Region VI-5A crown on April 14. It’s given the Braves time to work out some kinks, sure. But for Curtis Hudson’s program — one that last made the state playoffs more than a full prep cycle ago — the last month has been about trying to get the most out of a golden opportunity.
To make up for lost time.
To make up for a lost season.
To make good on a whole bunch of promise.
But urgency isn’t a buzzword in the Braves’ heads right now. This is a team, after all, that has spent the last month doing what they were already doing in the two months prior.
“We’re not very urgent at all. I’m not. I don’t think they are,” Hudson said. “I think they’re more excited than anything else. This is the first time they’ve made the playoffs. But I’ve never coached a program where I wanted kids to be responsible for what happened [before they arrived]. I’ve never mentioned that. I don’t think they do either.”
In a lot of ways, it makes no sense for Socastee to second-guess itself. The Braves are 21-3 this spring and own a No. 6 state ranking (as of the most-recent polls on April 21). What’s more, this squad is a mixture of older and younger players who have seemed to mesh right along with a coaching staff that doesn’t harp on the past.
So it doesn’t matter that Socastee last made the playoffs in 2015, or that the last five years were filled with on-field losses or a pandemic-related canceled season. And it showed throughout March and April, and so far, the first half of May.
The Braves cruised through the region slate, winning title on April 14. Eventually, they finished 10-2 in those games, a mark that left them three full games ahead of second-place St. James.
The time since has been spent trying to make sure that’s not where this season to remember would halt. Socastee added four more non-region victories to their overall record.
The Braves, however, were not the only local team to have a ton of extra time to play with before starting postseason play. Thanks to a pandemic-shortened season and plenty of forward planning for three of the area’s four baseball regions, advanced playoff notice was the norm.
One week later after Socastee clinched its region title, St. James locked down Region VI-5A’s second-place spot. It took only two more days, on April 23, for the Sharks to discover their first-round opponent (Berkeley) for this Saturday’s opener.
Green Sea Floyds clinched its Region V-1A title on April 27, just four days after it had secured a playoff spot. That same night that the Trojans clinched their region title, Aynor discovered it was also playoff bound, with only its seeding left to be determined.
The area’s lone playoff-bound team that didn’t enter this week knowing who it was facing and when was North Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs clinched a top-three finish with Monday’s win against Myrtle Beach and were awaiting their at-large opponent as of Wednesday morning.
The common denominator between all those teams is that none of them had last season to build.
“Losing 2020, there’s a lot of inexperience,” St. James coach Robbie Centracchio said. “I think you’re going to see that in the playoffs this year. If they’re going to be wide-eyed and bushy tailed in front of that type of atmosphere, it’s going to be a short time playing.”
As has been the theme all season, the magnified effect of the abbreviated playoffs will also be felt start to finish.
Instead of four district rounds in the lower state field, there are two. Instead of a full four-team, double-elimination lower state championship, it’ll be a best-of-three series between just two squads. Gone are the three and four seeds that gave the better teams in the state a warm-up round of sorts.
Fast-paced baseball — at least in the playoffs — hasn’t felt like this since before any of the current players were born.
Again, though, that’s a discussion for another time.
“We’ve been the same way. We’ve had a low heart rate, I like to say,” Hudson said. “I might have said something [about the playoffs] once or twice a week. But we’ve got to play seven innings. We’ve got until the third out of the bottom of the seventh inning. You can play a while or you can go home real quick. So let’s enjoy it.”
BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Class 5A (Saturday)
No. 2 St. James at No. 1 Berkeley, 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Wando at No. 1 Socastee, 1 p.m.
Class 4A (Saturday)
No. 3/No. 2 North Myrtle Beach (TBD)
Class 3A (Saturday)
No. 2 Aynor at No. 1 Hanahan, TBD
Class 1A (Friday)
No. 2 Branchville at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds, 6 p.m.
