Overcoming an eight-run first inning is a challenging task, especially in the postseason.
That’s the situation Socastee found itself in on Tuesday evening in the first round of the 5A state playoffs against Chapin, a home game that felt out of reach seemingly as soon as the game started.
Chapin used an early outburst on offense to secure a 18-0 win in five innings over Socastee. The monster first inning was more than enough for the Eagles, who didn’t let the foot off the gas pedal throughout the evening.
“I was OK after the first inning and it was 8-0, but then they came back and threw three or four more up on the board. There’s not a whole lot that you can do, and there’s not a whole lot you can say,” Socastee head coach Curtis Hudson said after the game.
From the start, Chapin teed off against Socastee starter Logan Cook. The Eagles worked seven hits in the eight-run first, mostly with station-to-station baseball. Vince Santosefano’s three-run home run highlighted the breakout inning.
From there, Chapin starter Lucas Highberger settled in and took care of business on the mound.
The Eagles were dominant — and by the time cleanup hitter Foster Apple launched a two-run home run in the third inning to move the score to 13-0, Socastee had turned the page to Thursday’s elimination game against Ft. Dorchester.
“You really just have to give Chapin credit for staying back and hitting a ton of balls up the middle and through the back side,” Hudson said. “We made a couple of mistakes early, but shoot, they just hit the ball. We didn’t. We didn’t recover.”
The Eagles posted 17 hits on Tuesday evening, while Socastee was able to manage just four.
Chapin head coach Scott McLeod credited those numbers to a “great night,” but more specifically, to the number of balls that found the barrel of his lineup’s bats.
"We needed this,” McLeod said after the game. “We just came out, started hitting the ball well and got some confidence. I was glad we didn’t let up.
“We’ve kind of been having four or five guys barrel the ball up and then the other four or five guys haven’t. But tonight, they were all barreling it up. Even when we made outs, they were loud outs… Even kids who don’t get to play, they came in and they were barreling balls up.”
Socastee played Tuesday’s game without the services of ace and Coastal Carolina commit Hayden Johnson, who has been sidelined for nearly a month with an injury.
Hudson said after Tuesday’s loss that Johnson had thrown a simulated bullpen session, but it is still not in the team’s plans to start him on Thursday.
“I’ve got to see him throw. I’ll make a decision when I see it,” Hudson said. “If he can go, he will… but right now, he’s still on the shelf.”
With the loss, Socastee will face Ft. Dorchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.