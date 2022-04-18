When Region VI-5A went to its three-game series, Robbie Centracchio wasn’t so keen on the idea.
Now?
The St. James baseball coach is just fine with it.
Centracchio and his squad will play Carolina Forest this week. And thanks to the first five weeks or so of region play, the series winner knows it will take the region title — with no additional need for numbers crunching.
“That’s the best way,” Centracchio said. “I was really doubtful about the three-game series. But it makes it worth it for that alone.
“If you win one, you’re guaranteed a home playoff game. If you win two, you win the region. If you had told me we were in that position before the season, I would have jumped on it in a heartbeat.”
The Panthers and Sharks enter the final week of their respective region slates each 7-2 in the standings. St. James’ losses came to Sumter and Conway, while Carolina Forest dropped each of its games to Socastee.
The Braves are currently 4-4, having been swept by St. James and losing one to Carolina Forest. That means Carolina Forest coach Thane Maness’ team doesn’t have such a direct path.
Yes, the Panthers would win the region title with two wins this week. However, they could also still finish in a tie with Socastee for second.
Socastee plays Conway in a three-game series this week and then has a make-up game against Sumter set for April 25. If a tie between Socastee and Carolina Forest happens (with both finishing either 7-5 or 8-4) Socastee would claim the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
Maness, though, doesn’t want to be left hoping for a Socastee loss or two to ensure his team gets a home playoff game.
“We know going in the scenarios,” Maness said. “I told our guys, it’s just playing baseball the way they’ve been playing baseball. I try to make it about what we do. Don’t worry about standings and region championships. If we play good baseball, we’re going to be where we’re supposed to be.”
The three-game series between Carolina Forest and St. James is scheduled to be played Monday-Wednesday-Friday, with the first and last game at St. James. If Monday is rained out, Game 1 will move to Tuesday.
Either way, what developed into the biggest series of the region schedule is here.
“We’re happy to have this opportunity to play for a region championship,” Maness said. “St. James has been good for a lot of years down here. Robbie puts them in a good position to be there. We just want to go in and play good baseball.”
HORRY COUNTY TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS SET FOR WEDNESDAY
North Myrtle Beach will get its opportunity to show off its new digs.
With the Chiefs’ track updates completed, the school will play host to Wednesday’s Horry County Track and Field Championships. The event, which was held at Loris a year ago after the Lions received their upgrades, will begin at 1 p.m. with the 100 meter and then the hurdles.
Preliminaries for the field events (pole vault, long jump, discus, javelin, high jump, triple jump and shot put) will follow at approximately 2 p.m., with their respective finals to start at 4 p.m.
The 1600 meter (4 p.m.), 4x100 meter relay, 400 meter sprint and hurdles, 800 meter, 200 meter, 3200 meter and 4x400 meter relay will then follow in that order.
Awards presentations are expected to occur at approximately 7:30 p.m.
ALSO ON TAP
• Carolina Forest-St. James softball: Monday/Wednesday/Friday - The three game series between the top two teams in the Region VI-5A standings will start and end at St. James, with the middle game played at Carolina Forest. If either team sweeps the series, it will earn the region title this week.
• Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach baseball: Tuesday/Friday - The Chiefs will need to sweep this series, win a make-up game against West Florence next Monday and then get some help from Wilson (against Hartsville) to still win the region title. But hope remains if North Myrtle Beach can get through its biggest rival on the road Tuesday or at home Friday.
