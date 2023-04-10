Carolina Forest received a bit of help just moments before the first pitch Monday when Socastee ace Hayden Johnson was scratched from the lineup.
The Panthers then took advantage of all the gifts that followed.
Thane Maness’ squad struck first with a 9-0 victory in game one of the all-important Region V-5A series against Socastee, scoring seven of its runs via errors, a balk and even a quirky double steal without a pitch being thrown.
“We’re a pretty athletic team and able to do some things on the base paths and in the bunt game. We did a pretty good job of executing those things,” Maness said. “We’ll take 'em any way we can get ‘em. We’ll take [Johnson’s absence] any time we can get it. I know what kind of player he is, what kind of pitcher he is.”
Johnson, the big lefty and Coastal Carolina commitment who is routinely striking out 15 or more players every game and hasn’t allowed an earned run in region play, was originally scheduled to take the mound Monday. However, he’s nursing an injury to his side suffered during last week’s Mingo Bay tournament and aggravated it during batting practice.
The Braves seemingly responded by going off the rails.
Carolina Forest was up 3-0 before it recorded its first hit. Brad Wohlers’ two-run blast to left in the second then made it 5-0, followed shortly after by another error that added another.
In the fourth, Carolina Forest scored on a balk and then two more on a dropped fly ball with two outs and two runners on base.
Panthers pitcher Bryson Butler’s four-hit shutout, then, was the emphatic exclamation point for his squad, while Monday was anything but what Braves fans have come to expect this year from a team that has won every region series to date.
“We just laid an egg,” Socastee coach Curtis Hudson said after his team committed eight errors and dropped to 7-3 in region play. “We didn’t deal with adversity well. Hayden’s hurt, [center fielder Steven] Green went down. We didn’t deal with adversity well at all. They made us play baseball, and we didn’t play baseball.”
The loss means the Braves will now have to win the next two games in the series on Wednesday and Friday to win the region crown without a ton of help. Hudson said he wasn’t sure if Johnson would be able to go at all this week.
On the flip side, Carolina Forest (6-1 in region) gave itself a nice cushion ahead of games two and three. If the Panthers win either of those games, they would only need to avoid a three-game sweep against St. James next week to win the region title and another potential huge advantage.
The No. 1 seed from this region will own home-field advantage in the district rounds as long as it wins, and then at least the opening round of the lower state tournament, as well.
There’s a possible path where the Region V-5A champion doesn’t have to leave home - again, as long as it continues winning - until Game 2 of the state championship series. All of that factors in near-perfect baseball in the postseason, but the bracket is in this region’s favor, either way.
Maness wasn’t ready to get into all that, no matter how much the math could soon be in his favor.
“We have not talked about that,” Maness said. “The only thing we’ve talked about is trying to win our region again, winning back-to-back region champs. I’ve looked ahead for what could lay ahead of us. But our concern is to try to win Wednesday and win the series. That’s our goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.