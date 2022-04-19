Carolina Forest’s Will Jackson makes a tag to the head of St. James’s Reese Jordan as he tires to make it back to third base on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Carolina Forest won 5-1. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The first-year Carolina Forest baseball coach’s team beat St. James 5-1 Tuesday on the road to open what is the Region VI-5A championship-deciding series. Nothing is in stone yet, but striking first inches the Panthers one step closer to some of their big-picture goals.
With a win Wednesday at home or back at the Shark Park Friday, Carolina Forest will have not only locked up the region, but also some serious positioning for the state playoffs.
“It was important to win the first game, especially when you’re running your ace out there,” Maness said. “I think it gives some relaxation for everyone else on the team when you take care of [Game 1] when your ace is on the mound. If you lose with your guy on the mound — not that our other guys aren’t really good — it really puts the pressure back on defense and your offense and your other pitchers. It was really big to get this one.”
That ace was Carolina Forest senior Josh McCusker. The Coastal Carolina commitment had another typical night. He gave up two hits and faced his only real trouble in the second inning when a walk, single and a bad throw on a would-be sacrifice bunt led to the Sharks’ lone run of the game.
After that, he took over.
McCusker didn’t allow a hit by any of the final 19 batters he faced and retired 15 of the final 16.
“I felt more comfortable,” McCusker said of his mentality after the second inning. “There’s definitely nerves in the first couple innings. Then, I found my mechanics and I found my pitches and got more comfortable. Everything comes together."
Meanwhile, the Panthers’ offense never let up — maybe no more indicative than in the top of the fourth. It was then that nine-hole hitter Nate Schuessler came to the plate with two outs and put up an 11-pitch at-bat that resulted in a single to right-center. He then stole second and scored on Jackson McCoy’s RBI single to give Carolina Forest a 3-1 lead.
Add in a Luke Janack homer off the trees beyond center in the fifth and a Brad Wohlers’ RBI single in the sixth, and McCusker — who has allowed just three earned runs all season — had all the cushion he’d need.
The night wasn’t a complete loss for St. James (13-8 overall, 7-3 region). Thanks to Conway’s win over Socastee, the Sharks are locked into no worst than a second-place finish in the region, meaning they’ll get a home playoff game.
More importantly, St. James can still win the region by beating the Panthers Wednesday and Friday.
“We’ve seen it before. New game, new night, new arm, new location,” Centracchio said about the rest of the series. “We’ll go at it again.”
Winning the next two may be a tall task for St. James, even without McCusker on the mound again this week. Panthers (19-3, 8-2) pitchers Bryson Butler (Wednesday) and Nolan Alexander (Friday) will round out the series, having had years not all that dissimilar from McCusker’s. The trio forms one of the best crop of starters in the area, if not the lower state.
It’s why Maness is starting to see that big-picture potential come into focus, especially if his group can pick up one more victory this week.
“We throw strikes and we catch the ball really well,” Maness said. “I don’t care who you’re playing; if you can do those two things, you give yourself a shot. That’s how we kind of how we look at ourselves. We feel good going into the rest of the series, rest of the regular season and the playoffs. We’ve got a shot to play with lots of people.”
