Everything was set up nearly perfectly for Carolina Forest.
A region title. A No. 1 playoff seed. The most possible home field advantage allowed in the postseason pod system.
At exactly midnight Tuesday morning, it all ended.
The Panthers fell 6-2 and 9-4 to visiting Wando in the Class 5A District 5 finals in a doubleheader in which Carolina Forest mistakes were too frequent to be ignored.
“We know we have to do certain things for us to win. We didn’t do those things,” Panthers coach Thane Maness said. “We actually have a list of things we have to do. We’re really good when we do those things. We’re like 1-3 when we don’t. Everything that you couldn’t do tonight, we did.
“They took advantage of every mistake we made. We made some mistakes in key moments. It snowballed on itself. It’s hard to stop a snowball once it starts rolling.”
On defense, those mistakes included 13 walks, a hit batter and four errors over the course of the two games. On offense, there were also a number of running miscues that cost the Panthers chances to keep pace after Wando built leads in both Game 1 and then again in Game 2.
A Carolina Forest squad that found other ways to manufacture runs via small-ball tactics throughout the year had little choice but to try a more traditional route Monday in soggy conditions and with Wando scoring first in both games.
It was the opposite of what the Panthers did to Wando in the second round on Thursday in a 10-5 victory that kept Carolina Forest’s postseason run moving in the right direction.
“We took advantage of mistakes, some walks and stuff like that,” Wando coach Dirk Thomas said after his team advanced to Thursday's lower state opener against River Bluff. “They had some opportunities but ran themselves out of some stuff. We came up here Thursday and we couldn’t defend their bunt. All the things they did well, we kept putting them in their situations to be successful. With us getting a little bit of a lead, it took them a little bit out of their game.”
The win sends Wando to the Class 5A lower state tournament possessing the home-field advantage that could have belonged to the Panthers.
Similar to 2016, when then-coach Jack Jolly’s team parlayed a similar path all the way to the lower state finals, Carolina Forest had every chance to stay in its friendly confines right on through the entire lower state bracket and into the state finals. However, also similar to 2016, the Panthers entered a tier final with a game to give and were swept at home prior to making the next rung up the ladder.
It all started Monday with an opening game that was pretty much controlled start to finish by Wando.
The Warriors built a 5-0 lead and then held on to keep its hopes alive. Carolina Forest had plenty of base runners, thanks to seven free passes and five hits, but it couldn’t do enough with them to make it count.
The game - initially delayed by an hour thanks to an afternoon storm that rolled through after Wando had almost arrived - then took 2 hours, 46 minutes, thanks in large part to plenty of free passes from both pitching staffs.
Still, it wasn’t over until Wando repeated the result in Game 2.
Mere seconds into Tuesday morning, the final Carolina Forest batter of the 2023 season popped out to second base and all that potential for another deep playoff run was gone.
“We got eliminated. It doesn’t change the way I feel about my team or what they accomplished,” Maness said. “They were back-to-back region champs. I think they were 20-4 in the region over the last two years. When you win 45 games in two years, there’s not a lot you can complain about. Does it have a bitter taste right now? It absolutely does. This is probably the hardest one I’ve ever had to deal with in my 25 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.