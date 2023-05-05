With at least five starters heading to the college ranks, no one doubted the Carolina Forest baseball team could be good in 2023.
But what has the Panthers one win away from a fifth district title in school history stemmed from something other than just talent. To be successful, Thane Maness’ team had to buy in to a not-always-appealing mindset offensively to go along with its top-shelf defense.
Small ball.
Thursday was further evidence the strategy has worked.
The Panthers beat visiting Wando 10-5 in the second round of the Class 5A district playoffs, pushing Carolina Forest to the district title round on Monday. After scoring 21 runs in its first two playoff games, don’t expect it to change gears any time soon.
“There was no hesitation,” first baseman and cleanup hitter Josh Watson said. “Coach Maness thinks if we can get a couple runs early, we have a chance. We compete our tails off on defense, so if we can buy into the approach like we have been, I think we’ll be successful the rest of the year. We can go pretty far. We got some pretty talented guys. We’re cruising right now.”
The win over Wando included plenty of both aspects Carolina Forest has cultivated this year. Although the Panthers gave up two first-inning runs (Wando also scored 11 runs in its playoff opener) the defensive highlights were plentiful.
Watson made an unassisted and athletic put out on Wando’s first hitter. It turned into one of the two themes. Soon, he was joined by acrobatic plays by second baseman Brad Wohlers, shortstop Andrew Buffkin and third baseman Bobby Jones. And, what may have been the biggest play of the bunch was left fielder Nate Schuessler knocking down what appeared to be a would-be Brady Gold grand slam in the first. Schuessler didn’t catch the long hit, and Wando still scored two runs on the play, but that one defensive play alone saved two runs.
And about that offense?
It was a small-ball clinic early.
Carolina Forest scored three runs each in the first, second and third innings. In that span, the Panthers laid down seven bunts (three of which produced runs), forcing Wando out of its comfort zone. The Warriors committed four errors during the early onslaught, and the Panthers went into the fourth with a comfortable 9-2 lead.
It ensured Wando’s three late runs were of little consequence, and it delivered a game-free weekend while Ashley Ridge and Wando play Saturday in an elimination-round contest that will determine who travels to Carolina Forest Monday for the district championship.
There, the Panthers will have two opportunities to win one game and advance to the Class 5A lower state tournament. And, again, they plan on doing what’s gotten them this far.
“Our guys have bought into playing however we need to play,” Maness said. “Some nights we play big, some nights we play small. We’re athletic and our guys will do anything we ask them to do and that’s a credit to them because not a lot four-hole hitters will lay a safety squeeze down. Our guys will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.