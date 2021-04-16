Joey Worley resigned as the head baseball coach at Carolina Forest High School effective immediately, the now-former Panthers coach said late Friday night.
Carolina Forest, which is in the midst of a season that could result in a Class 5A playoff berth, will likely operate under assistant Tom Pasco for the coming weeks. What happens after that is still unclear, based on the timing of the news.
Worley did not immediately elaborate other than to say his decision was due to “personal reasons.” He did not make the trip to Socastee on Friday night — a game the Panthers won 11-3 to remain in second place in Region VI-5A.
Socastee previously wrapped up the region championship with Monday’s victory in the series. This coming week’s three-game series between Carolina Forest and St. James will likely determine which of those two teams earns the region’s second playoff bid.
Worley has been the head coach at Carolina Forest since he was hired to replace Jack Jolly, the first and longtime coach there. Jolly departed for Dorman in the summer of 2016. Worley had spent the previous three seasons at West Johnston (North Carolina), as well as serving as a coach with the EvoShield Canes travel program.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.