Hayden Johnson had just thrown two wild pitches to put the tying run on third base, and then an uncontested steal put the winning run on second.
Curtis Hudson never blinked.
Socastee’s best pitcher did what his coach expected him to - and what the coach had seen 17 times already Monday night. Johnson struck out St. James’ final batter to seal a 1-0 victory for the Braves in the series opener against their Region V-5A rival.
“I wasn’t thinking about the strikeouts. I didn’t even know I had that many,” Johnson said. “I just got a little wild. I was standing up and wasn’t finishing all the way through.”
At times, sure, Johnson had some moments he’d probably choose to forget. His throwing error on a pickoff attempt put a Sharks base runner on third base in the fourth. A walk, balk and wild pitch did the same in the sixth. And then those two wild pitches in the seventh made it look like he was really playing with fire.
Instead, he brought his own brand of heat one more time.
Johnson’s 18 strikeouts couldn’t be confirmed as a school record on the fly, but they surely weren’t far off for a seven-inning game. They bested his own high-water mark of 16 (set last week in the series opener at Conway) and were only three off the state-record mark of 21, set by Waccamaw’s Wesley Welchel in 2004.
They were more than enough to prevent Hudson from taking him out of the game while the 6-foot-5 Coastal Carolina commitment had pitches left.
“I wasn’t,” Hudson said. “I’m a firm believer - playoff, [a game that] doesn’t matter or this - we’re pitching our best available. He’s our best available.”
Socastee was able to make Johnson’s effort count, thanks to an unusually scored run in the top of the fifth. After the first two Braves grounded out and struck out, Steven Green reached on a two-out walk and advanced to second on a balk.
After he stole third on a failed pickoff attempt, Green then scored on a wild pitch.
It was the only sustainable offense in a game in which Socastee’s three hits were all of the infield variety.
For St. James, 18 strikeouts or no, the Sharks were feeling they let an opportunity to beat Johnson for a third straight time slip through their fingers. They left five runners on base, all in the final four innings, and four of those runners were in scoring position.
“We’ve got to be better situationally,” St. James coach Robbie Centracchio said after his team chased Friday’s loss against Sumter with Monday’s to Socastee. “That’s two nights in a row for us we’ve had a chance with runners on. If you get a bunt down, if you make contact with a runner on third with less than two outs, those are your only chances to score. When you see a good arm, you’ve got to take advantage of it. Historically, we’ve been good at that. The last two games, we haven’t been.”
Socastee, which is now 4-0 in region play after sweeping Conway last week, stands alone atop the region standings, two games ahead of Sumter and St. James, both 2-2. Carolina Forest (0-1) and Conway (0-3) bring up the rear early on, although there’s clearly a lot of baseball left to determine playoff berths and the like.
For the moment, Socastee knows drawing Monday’s win was crucial to building that lead.
“It’s a good start,” Johnson said. “I think if we keep playing as a team, we can get a lot of wins.”
