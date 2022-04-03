After Tuesday, not many teams in the area could have the luxury of Aynor baseball.
With a win against Waccamaw at home, the Blue Jackets would possess the region championship and an all-important No. 1 seed for the playoffs. That part of the equation isn’t out of the norm for a team that is regularly competing for regular-season titles.
However, the timing is.
Should Aynor earn that title with a victory over the Warriors, the team would then have four full weeks to focus on the postseason. The Class 3A playoffs aren’t set to begin until May 3.
“It’s a good situation, we feel like, with our region schedule,” Sarvis said. “We had the last bye week. It worked out well. Of course, we’ve got some people scheduled during that time who we hope can help get us prepared for the playoffs and get us where we need to be.”
Region VII-3A’s five squads — Aynor, Loris, Dillon, Georgetown and Waccamaw — elected to utilize a modified schedule this spring. It set the matchups as series against the same opponent twice inside the same week while also partially front-loading the region slate to ensure all games had plenty of wiggle room.
With Aynor being the most prepared out of the gate, it has served the Blue Jackets well.
Already, Sarvis’ team has swept Georgetown, Dillon and Loris by considerable margins. The only way the Blue Jackets don’t win the region title outright is if Waccamaw wins out.
Again, that same scenario may have played out with more games after the spring break region dead period. However, by comparison it will reduce the stress felt around the county in other regions.
In Region VI-4A, for instance, Myrtle Beach has three region series remaining (as do fellow Region VI-4A teams Hartsville and South Florence) and North Myrtle Beach will have at least two region contests left after spring break.
Some of that can be attributed to the relatively small size of Region VII-3A. Region VI-5A programs Conway, St. James, Socastee and Carolina Forest will all each have one three-game series remaining, while Sumter will be down to one rain-out contest.
They’ll all be fighting for playoff positioning.
Meanwhile, Aynor could be sitting pretty with nearly a full month to tweak any issues. That could be a major benefit for a team drawing comparisons to the Blue Jackets’ squad that won the Class 2A title in 2016. Especially since Sarvis isn’t necessarily fighting that talking point.
“I see a lot of comparisons. I do see a lot of similarities. We’ve got a lot of talent here, but we’ve got to go to work and get better. When you hit the playoffs, it’s all about playing well at the right time. The good thing is, we can clean that up and get to where we need to be.”
GAMES TO WATCH
Several region games this week will have significant playoff seeding implications for one or both teams. Here are a few worth checking out prior to most everyone playing in tournaments or facing non-region foes over spring break.
West Florence (8-0) at Myrtle Beach (5-1) boys soccer, Monday - The Knights have been using their physical style of play en route to a perfect start in region play. But given the 4-3 result in the first matchup back on March 8, and we could be in for another fiercely contested game that ends up putting the Seahawks right back into contention for a region crown.
St. James (5-1) at Socastee (1-3) softball, Monday - The Sharks and Braves renew the Battle of 707, with St. James still sitting in pole position in Region VI-5A. The Sharks are averaging 10 runs a game and have already won each of their first two series this year (against Conway and Sumter). The teams will round out the three-game series Wednesday (at St. James) and back at Socastee in late April.
St. James (4-2) at Socastee (4-1) baseball, Monday - Socastee flexed some last week by taking two of three from then No. 4 Carolina Forest. And more than likely, those two and St. James are going to divvy up the top three spots in the region. This rivalry has defended the last several years of region play; we expect it to happen again.
West Florence (5-1) at North Myrtle Beach (6-3) baseball, Thursday - Hartsville’s hot start in region play gives the impression that everyone else in Region VI-4A is fighting for second place. These two teams are in the thick of that conversation.
