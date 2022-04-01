Those eye rolls from the rest of Region VII-3A are coming.
And Chad Sarvis is OK with it. He’s got big plans for his squad.
The Aynor baseball coach, having just watched his team finish off a two-game sweep of Loris on Friday night with a 5-1 victory, used terminology usually reserved for struggling programs — not one that has steamrolled its first three region opponents and lost just one game all season.
“We just played flat,” Sarvis said. “We’ve got to play better. We didn’t have a lot of energy. We’ve got to come out and play a lot better than we did. We’ve got to clean it up.”
True, the Blue Jackets were far from perfect Friday night at home against the Lions. They committed four errors and had a relatively low six hits — far below their season average.
And, also true, this was the closest region contest of the season, tied with Tuesday’s win over Loris.
But if Sarvis’ team is going to back up its No. 7 state ranking and make some noise in the playoffs, those points of interest will need to improve.
All of that seemed much more vital Friday night than Carson Krasula’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first that gave the Blue Jackets the lead for good or Rivers Johnson’s strong pitching performance that allowed just two hits in five innings. The Blue Jackets are clearly talented, but they also know they’re not a finished product.
“We just have to keep grinding and keep getting better practicing, preparing for situations that maybe we don’t do 100% or get exactly right,” third baseman T.J. Anderson said after reaching base twice, including an RBI double in the fifth. “We have to keep making our weaknesses better.
“I definitely think we’ll get some extra ground balls in practice.”
That was because each of the Blue Jackets’ four errors was a grounder to shortstop or third. Aynor split those up between the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, spaced out enough that Loris couldn’t capitalize on the mistakes. However, late-inning errors can be killers come the postseason.
That’s where the Blue Jackets know they’re headed in a few weeks, having already clinched at worst a No. 2 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. If Sarvis’ team beats Waccamaw at home on Tuesday or on the road Thursday, Aynor will clinch the region title outright.
Loris (1-3 in region) has some work to do, but anything beyond the top spot is still well within the Lions’ reach.
“We realistically have a shot at second place,” Loris coach Tim Graham said. “When you’ve got pitching, you’ve got a chance. I think it’s a young group that’s got a chance to get better, get ready for spring break and then come back ready for the playoffs.”
Loris will play Georgetown twice next week.
Aynor, meanwhile, hopes to lock up that region championship and then get to work on those kinks.
Relative perhaps, since this is a team that won its first six region games by an average of seven runs per contest. But Sarvis’ language has a clear-cut directive.
“We’re going to have those slumps where you struggle a little bit,” Sarvis said. “We’ve got to go back to work on the little basic things. We can do some good things at the plate and get back to where we used to be. Early on, we were playing really well. It’s just one of those games where you have your ups and downs. Right now, we’re not hitting on all cylinders.”
