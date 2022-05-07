One day after Aynor earned the right to host its district softball finals, Loris did the same.

The Lions made the most of a game that was played over the parts of two days, defeating Marlboro County 4-1. It means Loris and Aynor will each have two opportunities to win one game on Wednesday in order to move on to the four-team lower state tournament.

Region VII-3A squad Dillon joined the same situation later Saturday, making three of the four from the region a win away from the lower state field.

Loris-Marlboro County originally began Friday but was postponed with the game tied 0-0 in the third inning. They resumed the game Saturday morning, and the Lions took advantage of the time off.

Also on Saturday, area baseball teams Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach and Aynor all kept their seasons alive with victories that will propel each of them to their respective district finals. Each of the three will be road teams, meaning they’ll need to win two games to advance.

SATURDAY’S SCOREBOARD

Boys Tennis, Class 4A State Championship

Myrtle Beach 4, Greenwood 1

Girls Soccer

Chapin 2, St. James 1

Softball

Class 3A

Loris 4, Marlboro County 1

Baseball

River Bluff 14, Socastee 3

Carolina Forest 8, Cane Bay 2

Dutch Fork 4, St. James 0

North Myrtle Beach 8, South Aiken 1

Aynor 1, Fox Creek 0

HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Softball

Class 5A

No. 4 River Bluff/No. 2 Ashley Ridge at No. 1 St. James (elimination game)

Class 4A

AL Hilton Head/No. 3 Colleton County at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach (elimination game)

Baseball

Class 5A

No. 1 Carolina Forest at No. 4 Chapin (District finals)

Class 4A

No. 2 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 James Island (District finals)

Class 3A

No. 1 Aynor at No. 2 Hanahan (District finals)

Class A

No. 3 CE Murray/No. 2 St. John’s at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds (District finals)