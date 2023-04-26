Atlantic Collegiate is officially a member of the South Carolina High School League.
The charter school slated to open and operate in Carolina Forest won its appeal with the SCHSL’s appellate committee Wednesday by a vote of 3-1. The decision overruled last week’s executive committee vote rejecting ACA’s request for membership.
“I feel very fortunate with the ruling today,” said ACA Principal Mike Lorenz, who presented his case Wednesday alongside Pinnacle Charters COO Andy Patrick and attorney Mary Allison Caudell of Columbia. “This gives our student-athletes an opportunity to play against great competition.”
Wednesday’s vote means any sports Atlantic has for the 2023-2024 school year will be sanctioned. However, the school will not be assigned to a region and will have to compete as an independent program. The Armada will not be eligible for the postseason in any sport that determines playoff berths via region finishes (football, basketball, baseball, etc.).
However, this fast tracks the school being assigned to a region for the 2024-2026 realignment block, which is slated to be completed early next year.
Prior to that happening, the school’s average daily membership (the SCHSL’s term for enrollment figures) will be weighted alongside other similarly sized schools and the Armada will be grouped for region purposes and classification, like Class 1A to start. As of Wednesday, the school reported about 325 students enrolled for next year.
Wednesday’s appellate committee vote facilitated realignment happening in a more orderly fashion for the school when the time comes.
It also backed up what committee member Bob Davis mentioned was the “precedent” set by the league allowing in other similarly operated charter schools, including sister schools Oceanside Collegiate and Gray Collegiate (Gray is leaving the network at the conclusion of this school year), as well as 16 others charters who are already members of the SCHSL or have been approved to join for next school year.
A large portion of Wednesday’s meeting focused on last Tuesday’s executive committee vote (10-4) that initially denied ACA from joining the SCHSL and the repeated mentions of competitive advantages.
The SCHSL’s own attorney addressed that in legal terms related to the existing state budget proviso that disallows the sports body from treating charters and private schools differently than traditional public schools.
With membership now locked in, the Armada will be a Class 1A independent program next year and will be charged with finding athletic contests for whichever sports it ultimately fields. As of this week, the school has hired coaches in football, boys and girls basketball, and volleyball. It will determine at a later date which others will follow suit, although baseball, softball and wrestling appear to be the obvious next choices.
