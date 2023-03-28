No matter what happens from here on, Jason Harris will always be the first coaching hire for Atlantic Collegiate Academy.
Harris, who was most recently an assistant coach for NCAA Division-I Austin Peay, was announced Monday as the first boys basketball coach at ACA, which will officially open for the 2023-2024 school year. He’ll transition to Myrtle Beach in the coming months and then launch the program for the Armada.
“It’s going to be a process. I’m ready for that,” said Harris, 44. “I’ve been to a lot of places where I had to help build programs from scratch. It’s not going to be easy. We’re going to build culture. This isn’t a short-term thing for me. I don’t want to come win for a year and go find another college job.”
Harris’ resume includes a collegiate and professional playing career (he starred at Fordham and then continued playing in France), as well as multiple college coaching stops and some notable high school programs.
He spent time at both Montverde Academy in Florida and Maryland’s Montrose Christian Academy, two schools that are frequently sending players to the top levels of college ball. Harris was a women’s assistant at North Carolina Central for three seasons and also worked at two Virginia prep schools.
However, Harris said the appeal of Atlantic was pretty straightforward.
ACA, he said, provided stability the college world probably won’t; he and the rest of the Austin Peay staff were all fired after just two seasons.
“When I saw the opportunity and what they were trying to do in the school, it was something that caught my interest,” Harris said. “It’s more along the lines of what I believe in, from the standpoint that college sports are tough these days. I wanted to do something that was impactful. I wanted to do something that was more rewarding than being a college coach.”
Atlantic is almost certainly going to be an independent athletics program within the South Carolina High School League next season before it moves into a region with the 2024-2026 two-year realignment period. During that time, the Armada will be building all of its sports programs - ACA Principal Mike Lorenz said the school would eventually offer every SCHSL program - and easing into varsity play at various rates.
For example, Lorenz said recently that the demand for football has been higher than expected already, and the school has already offered spots to 410 students for next school year. ACA will almost certainly be a Class 1A independent next year before likely moving into a Class 1A region for 2024-2025.
Lorenz said Monday the school is close to a deal with an off-site location for the first few months of year one until its permanent location off Bear Bluff Road is completed sometime next spring.
Athletics Director William Payne said Monday that ACA is close to announcing its volleyball hire.
CHIEFS BASEBALL PREPARING FOR SOUTH FLORENCE SHOWDOWN
Brian Alderson knows all about Aydin Palmer, the South Florence pitcher and two-time Class 4A All-State selection. After all, last year, Palmer struck out 17 North Myrtle Beach hitters in what ended up being a 3-1 Chiefs’ victory.
But Alderson knows runs will be even harder to come by on Tuesday, when the two-game series against the Bruins begins in Little River.
“We need to grind out at-bats and put as much pressure on their defense as we can,” Alderson said. “We’d like to reduce the number of punch outs he has. We’d like to keep it in single digits. That’s going to be really difficult.”
No. 1 South Florence (10-1 overall, 4-0 Region VI-4A) have gotten a huge boost from Palmer this year. He’s struck out 32 batters in the Bruins’ last two games he’s started, including 17 against Hartsville two weeks ago and 15 against Myrtle Beach last Tuesday. In the process, he broke the school’s all-time record for career strikeouts (276).
The sweep over the Red Foxes - who were No 8 in the latest state polls - gave South a leg up in the region championship race, one that most now believe will come down to the Chiefs and Bruins.
North Myrtle Beach is 9-2 overall (4-0 in region) and has its own ace, Austin Long (3-0, 1.60 ERA) taking the mound Tuesday for the series opener. Alderson said that the two teams might struggle to score five runs between them, and base runners will be at a premium.
“With Palmer going against us [Tuesday], people have been having a hard time getting on base against him, let alone scoring runs,” Alderson said. “I’d like to win two [in the series], but I’d at least like to walk away with a split.”
