When Tony Heilbronn was hired to take over the top athletics spot at North Myrtle Beach in 2021, he knew Horry County Schools was close to approving a district-wide synthetic turf project that would improve the Chiefs’ multi-use stadium.
Now, he’s mere months away from seeing the project not only started but completed.
North Myrtle Beach’s shared-use facility is slated to begin at or around spring break in April. With two of the remaining four projects (Green Sea Floyds, Conway) having already commenced and Aynor’s tentatively set to begin in the next week or two, North Myrtle Beach’s impending upgrades will help complete one of the district’s bigger athletics projects in years.
It will also put the Chiefs in line with most of Region VI-4A.
“It’s exciting for us,” said Heilbronn, the Chiefs’ athletics director. “The three Florence schools in our region all got turf last year. Myrtle Beach has had it for years. Each person has their views on turf. But it puts us on a level playing field with the majority of its region.”
Heilbronn’s point is especially meaningful with what’s on the immediate gridiron horizon. In the fall of 2023, every one of the Chiefs’ varsity football games will take place on an artificial playing surface. In addition to its home games, North Myrtle Beach will play at Socastee, Loris, West Florence, South Florence and Myrtle Beach.
The only team on the Chiefs’ regular-season schedule that doesn’t play its home games on synthetic turf is Hartsville. The Red Foxes will visit Little River this year.
However, this goes much further than just football, and that’s part of the reason the district elected to save North Myrtle Beach for last in this run of upgrades. Green Sea Floyds, Conway and Aynor do not have boys and girls lacrosse teams. Horry County Schools, then, was able to limit disruptions for spring sports by pushing them to the front of the schedule.
Heilbronn said clear communication from the district allowed him to minimize the impact at his school by front-loading track and girls soccer events (the Chiefs’ boys soccer team already plays at the middle school).
“It gave me ample opportunity when the schedules were being built to plan for it,” he said.
Likewise, given the January starts at Conway and Aynor, the boys and girls soccer teams at those schools could be able to finish out the regular season on a newly unveiled playing surface if certain breaks fall their way. Both schools have made arrangements for off-site practices and/or games in the meantime.
Each individual turf project is scheduled to take a minimum of 10 weeks to complete. However, that doesn’t include potential delays for weather or staffing shortages. The first crop of stadium upgrades - Socastee, Loris, Carolina Forest and St. James - mostly went off without a hitch. St. James football did have to flip home sites for its first two 2022 regular-season games, meaning the Sharks will have seven home games in 2023.
It was a relatively small inconvenience given the long-term benefits, mostly the lack of wear and tear on the eight stadiums, or the manpower necessary for upkeep. Heilbronn estimated that his coaches previously spent at least five hours per week mowing and painting the field, a timeline that was most shared by his counterparts during their natural grass days.
At Conway, those days are officially over.
Initially, Conway was set to have its upgrades conducted in 2024 before the district made the decision to move up the Tigers’ plan during the fall. A week ago, the old turf was dug out in preparation for leveling and implementation of the foundational layers.
“This is something that has excited our student athletes, our school and our community,” Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll said. “Just excited to know our student athletes will be playing on a top notch surface in a beautiful stadium. We are so thankful to Horry County Schools for their dedication and commitment to making this project happen for all of Conway.”
