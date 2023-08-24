Last Friday night offered area football programs a chance to settle in.

Even for teams that did not win the Week 0 opener, things, generally, feel on track.

Overall, Horry County teams went 4-5 in a week where the area had a pair of games that featured county opponents. The slate is similar for this week, as the in-area matchups are Conway vs. Myrtle Beach and Loris vs. North Myrtle Beach.

Regardless of last week’s results, the march into Week 1 (yes, the second week — also known as the week after Week 0) is fairly optimistic around the area.

Wrinkles are being ironed out and game plans are being installed — it’s the early settling-in period that is expected for late August, even for coaches who dropped Week 0 matchups.

“This is not going to be too difficult,” Aynor head coach Jason Allen said this week following his team’s Friday night loss to Wilson. “Now, if you lose two or three in a row, you might be losing a little bit of confidence, but that’s not it right now… I don’t think we have our confidence broken at all.”

For Allen, the days after a Week 0 loss are still productive despite starting the year 0-1.

Regardless of the first week result, there is always a positive development: game tape to analyze.

As the schedule ramps up, teams like Aynor have more film to sit down and watch as a team and in individual position groups. Allen says it helps to understand where the big picture stands as the team approaches its ultimate challenge down the stretch — region play.

“I want to win every game we play, but this is all really about peaking for the region,” Allen described, noting that his perspective as a veteran coach has shifted in that direction as he’s been with the Blue Jackets. “We’re not always here to start the season 5-0. We want to get all of those last five.”

For Green Sea Floyds head coach Patrick Martin, things center around perspective and looking in a forward-facing direction.