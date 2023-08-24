Last Friday night offered area football programs a chance to settle in.
Even for teams that did not win the Week 0 opener, things, generally, feel on track.
Overall, Horry County teams went 4-5 in a week where the area had a pair of games that featured county opponents. The slate is similar for this week, as the in-area matchups are Conway vs. Myrtle Beach and Loris vs. North Myrtle Beach.
Regardless of last week’s results, the march into Week 1 (yes, the second week — also known as the week after Week 0) is fairly optimistic around the area.
Wrinkles are being ironed out and game plans are being installed — it’s the early settling-in period that is expected for late August, even for coaches who dropped Week 0 matchups.
“This is not going to be too difficult,” Aynor head coach Jason Allen said this week following his team’s Friday night loss to Wilson. “Now, if you lose two or three in a row, you might be losing a little bit of confidence, but that’s not it right now… I don’t think we have our confidence broken at all.”
For Allen, the days after a Week 0 loss are still productive despite starting the year 0-1.
Regardless of the first week result, there is always a positive development: game tape to analyze.
As the schedule ramps up, teams like Aynor have more film to sit down and watch as a team and in individual position groups. Allen says it helps to understand where the big picture stands as the team approaches its ultimate challenge down the stretch — region play.
“I want to win every game we play, but this is all really about peaking for the region,” Allen described, noting that his perspective as a veteran coach has shifted in that direction as he’s been with the Blue Jackets. “We’re not always here to start the season 5-0. We want to get all of those last five.”
For Green Sea Floyds head coach Patrick Martin, things center around perspective and looking in a forward-facing direction.
Martin’s Trojans team dropped a 41-0 game to Loris last week and will look to get back on track against Johnsonville this Friday night.
“Loris was probably going to be the best defense we see all year. They’re fast and physical,” Martin said. “We just can’t let last week beat us this week as well… We’re being positive and as upbeat as we can as coaches because better days are coming.”
Here's a look at all of Friday night’s Week 1 games and the South Carolina Football Media polls, which are scheduled to be released every Monday this year.
WEEK 1 PREVIEW GUIDE
Aynor (0-1) vs. Kingstree (0-1)
- Aynor last week: loss to Wilson (21-20)
- Kingstree last week: loss to Manning (24-8)
Jason Allen’s team will look to find its groove against Kingstree this week, kicking off the 2023 home slate for the Blue Jackets. Last week, Aynor had four rushers carry the ball at least eight times as the team posted 52 total rushes against Wilson. It was a tough Week 0 loss, but Aynor should be set for a rebound game against the Blazers on Friday. Watch for junior tailback Matthew Kerby, who ran for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week.
Carolina Forest (1-0) vs. Summerville (0-0)
- Carolina Forest last week: win vs. West Brunswick (49-20)
Marc Morris’ team might have had a lighter lead-in to the year last week against West Brunswick, but things immediately ramp up this Friday when it hosts Summerville, one of the state’s top 5A schools.
The Panthers continue somewhat of a new era in the program with quarterback Ethan Hamilton and tailback Kalil Johnson. Friday’s test against Summerville — a team that is set to potentially contend for state title — will give a good look at where this Carolina Forest team stands heading into the year.
Conway (0-1) vs. Myrtle Beach (0-1) - MyHorryNews' game of the week
- Conway last week: loss to Hartsville (55-7)
- Myrtle Beach last week: Loss to Camden (43-0)
Week 0 was a rough start for these two squads, both of which are looking to take this early season rivalry game and use it as momentum as the calendar flips over to September.
The Seahawks saw plenty of struggles in the first week against Camden, turning the ball over five times in the first half. Friday’s road game against Conway will be an opportunity for junior quarterback Gibson Goodroe to get on track and win his first game as Myrtle Beach’s signal-caller.
For Conway, head coach Josh Pierce will look to win his first career game against Mickey Wilson’s squad. Senior quarterback Devin Grainger hopes to take the Tigers to 1-1 in his 2023 home debut.
Green Sea Floyds (0-1) vs. Johnsonville (0-1)
- Green Sea Floyds last week: loss to Loris (41-0)
- Johnsonville last week: loss to North Central (28-21)
After a shutout loss to Loris last week, Patrick Martin’s Trojans team will look to get things moving in the right direction at home on Friday against Johnsonville.
Last Friday night was a slow start to the year for Martin’s offense, putting up just 11 total yards against a tough Loris defense. It’s safe to say a quick jump out of the gate to gain some confidence would be a welcomed sight against Johnsonville this weekend.
Loris (1-0) vs. North Myrtle Beach (0-1)
- Loris last week: win vs. Green Sea Floyds (41-0)
- North Myrtle Beach: loss to Socastee (6-0)
In total, these two teams allowed a total of six points in Week 0. We knew the Loris defense would impress, but North Myrtle Beach’s standout effort against Socastee — even in a loss — makes this Week 1 matchup even more intriguing.
North Myrtle Beach starter Landon Cloninger was sidelined in the team’s first game due to injury — we’ll see if he makes his first start against Loris. Regardless, fans may see a relatively low-scoring affair here. Lions junior quarterback Jackson Huff, who threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns last week, will hope to break out again in Friday’s clash with the Chiefs.
Socastee (1-0) vs. Silver Bluff (1-0)
- Socastee last week: win vs. North Myrtle Beach (6-0)
- Silver Bluff last week: win vs. South Aiken (34-31)
Socastee’s Week 0 win against North Myrtle Beach was a defensive clinic. The team held the Chiefs to a 1-12 mark on third downs and allowed just seven first downs throughout the entire game. That’s not a bad start for Ben Hampton’s team. Silver Bluff, a talented 2A squad, presents a strong matchup. It will be a fun test for a Braves team that is looking to match its 2022 win total by Aug. 25 of this season.
St. James (1-0) vs. Philip Simmons (1-0)
- St. James last week: win vs. Waccamaw (49-0)
- Philip Simmons last week: win vs. Andrews (52-28)
Things couldn’t have gone much better for Tommy Norwood’s Sharks team on Friday against Waccamaw. Quarterback Connor Schwalm was nearly flawless, going 8-for-9 with 131 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 82 yards and two more scores on the ground. He’ll lead his team against a talented Philip Simmons squad which is looking to make waves in Class 3A this season. A win and a 2-0 start will be significant for a St. James team that is trying to host a playoff game for the second year in a row.
NO HORRY TEAMS IN STATE MEDIA POLL… YET
For another week, there are no Horry County schools in the top-10 of the South Carolina Football Media polls.
Carolina Forest (5A) and Loris (3A) did show up in the “receiving votes” category after posting wins in Week 0.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (8)
2. Byrnes (5)
3. Dutch Fork (6)
4. Gaffney
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Sumter (2)
7. TL Hanna
8. Lexington
9. Hillcrest
10. Spartanburg
Others receiving votes: Dorman, River Bluff, Cane Bay, JL Mann, White Knoll, Carolina Forest, Nation Ford
Class 4A
1. Greenville (11)
2. South Florence (3)
3. Northwestern (4)
4. South Pointe (2)
5. Hartsville (1)
6. James Island
7. Westside
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Greenwood
10. (tie) Irmo
10. (tie) Ridge View
Others receiving votes: West Florence, Indian Land, North Augusta
Class 3A
1. Dillon (16)
2. Daniel (2)
3. Clinton (2)
4. Camden
5. Chester
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Beaufort
8. Gilbert
9. Broome
10. Chapman (1)
Others receiving votes: Manning, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Powdersville, Seneca, Loris, Philip Simmons, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate (4)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Fairfield Central
5. Marion
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Silver Bluff
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Hampton County
10. Saluda
Others receiving votes: Barnwell, Woodland, Ninety-Six, Blacksburg, Newberry
Class A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (13)
2. Christ Church (4)
3. Lewisville (1)
4. Lamar (3)
5. St. Joe’s
6. Southside Christian
7. Whale Branch
8. Calhoun County
9. Lake View
10. Johnsonville
Others receiving votes: Latta, Cross, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley, Denmark-Olar, Blackville-Hilda, Hannah-Pamplico, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Baptist Hill, C.A. Johnson, Great Falls
This week’s voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque Spartanburg Herald Journal/Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Prep RedZone Ian Guerin, Prep RedZone;Justin Jarrett, LowCo Spotrs; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Joe Wedra, MyHorry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA
