Last week’s CNB Kickoff Classic welcomed the 2023 high school football season in Horry County. But this week, the regular season officially begins with Week 0 action.
Friday night’s Week 0 games will all kick off at 7:30 p.m., featuring multiple matchups that include a pair of local schools.
WEEK 0 PREVIEW GUIDE
Aynor at Wilson
- Aynor in 2022: 6-5, 3-2 region, loss in round one of playoffs (vs. Crestwood, 38-30)
- Wilson in 2022: 5-6, 1-4 region, loss in round one of playoffs (vs. A.C Flora, 49-14)
The Blue Jackets kick off their season with what could be a bit of a “revenge game” against Wilson on Friday. Last year, Aynor opened up against the Tigers at home and narrowly lost, 27-26.
The key to this one for the Blue Jackets will be a quick start, something Jason Allen’s team was not able to manage in 2022’s season-opener. Wilson held Aynor to zero points in the first half last season — and while the Blue Jackets stormed back and almost completed the comeback, Allen’s team will want to flip that script this time around.
Friday will provide an opportunity to see what the 2023 version of Aynor’s offense looks like. Look for a lot of running back Cole Johnson on that side of the ball. On defense, don’t be surprised if the Blue Jackets show looks early and often to get after the passer. Wilson is certainly not a team that is afraid to throw the ball, giving Aynor plenty of opportunities to test out its increased rush-heavy approach on defense.
Carolina Forest at West Brunswick
- Carolina Forest in 2022: 8-5, 3-1 region, loss in round three of playoffs (vs. Fort Dorchester, 39-21)
- West Brunswick in 2022: 1-9, 1-6 conference
The Panthers will again open up their year against West Brunswick, heading into North Carolina to Shallotte. Last year at home, Marc Morris’ team routed the Trojans, 56-27.
All eyes will be on the Panthers offense as it officially begins the post-Scott Saylor era. Last Friday night at the Kickoff Classic, new quarterback Ethan Hamilton looked sharp, leading the offense to score multiple times alongside standout running back Kalil Johnson. Morris’ offense has plenty of upside — Friday against West Brunswick should give it a comfortable start to fully install “game mode” and begin the season the right way.
Conway at Hartsville
- Conway in 2022: 4-7, 1-3 region, loss in round one of playoffs (vs. Summerville, 48-0)
- Hartsville in 2022: 7-5, 3-2 region, loss in round two of playoffs (vs. A.C. Flora, 53-34)
A new era kicked off last Friday night at the CNB Kickoff Classic as Josh Pierce officially coached in his first major event as Conway’s head coach. This weekend he heads into the first regular season game of his tenure against Hartsville, one of the top programs in Class 4A at the start of the year.
Hartsville cruised over the Tigers to begin the year in 2022, winning in Conway, 41-17. Pierce’s team will hit the road to begin this campaign, trying to pull off an upset win over the Red Foxes.
It’s no secret that Conway’s success this season will ride on the shoulders of senior starting quarterback Devin Grainger. He’ll get one of the biggest tests of his senior season right out of the gate. Keeping up with the high-powered Hartsville offense will be a task. Remember when the group scored 131 points over two weeks against Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach in 2022? And no, that’s not a typo.
Grainger will look to carry Conway to a season over .500 and get back to the playoffs this year to begin Pierce’s run as head coach. Starting the year with a strong performance on Friday would be an encouraging kickoff to the season.
Green Sea Floyds vs. Loris
- Green Sea Floyds in 2022: 1-9, 0-4 region
- Loris in 2022: 7-4, 2-3 region, loss in round one of playoffs (vs. Camden, 29-2)
For Green Sea Floyds, head coach Patrick Martin will lead his Trojans this week for the first time as the team’s head coach. On the Loris side, the Lions will look to do the same thing they did to open up the season in 2022: beat the Trojans. Loris started in Week 0 last year with a 24-0 win when the two teams met.
Last year in Loris’ season-opening win, running back Tray Knox scored three touchdowns. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Knox find the end zone multiple times again in this year’s opener. He enters this season as one of the area’s most talented skill position players, and he’ll have the opportunity to show why against the Trojans on Friday night. Also watch for the return of junior quarterback Jackson Huff, who was putting together a strong 2022 before suffering a season-ending leg injury in October.
Green Sea Floyds is still in the midst of finding its new identity, and it won’t have a light opponent to try to cruise in Week 0. The Loris defense is notoriously tough. And unfortunately for Martin and his team, things look no different this year. We’ll see how starting quarterback Collin Buffkin navigates the waters and leads his group against a strong and physical Lions defensive front.
Myrtle Beach vs. Camden
- Myrtle Beach in 2022: 5-7, 1-4 in region, loss in round two of playoffs (vs. West Florence, 42-21)
- Camden in 2022: 9-4, 5-0 in region, loss in round three of playoffs (vs. Dillon, 31-14)
If you’re looking for the “Week 0 Game of the Week” candidate, look no further than this one.
Camden, undoubtedly one of Class 3A’s top programs, makes the trip to Myrtle Beach to take on a Seahawks team that has a fun outlook for 2023. It's too early to predict what the Seahawks will look like this year, but it's probably fair to say that this is not the same team that took the field last year. The defense should be much improved and there is significantly more experience hitting the field for Mickey Wilson’s team.
But the one storyline to watch is the one you’ve likely read before in the previous weeks: junior quarterback Gibson Goodroe’s first career varsity start for Myrtle Beach. The Seahawk baseball standout decided this offseason that he wanted to play quarterback. Flash forward about 9 months or so. Goodroe has won the starting job and will lead Myrtle Beach into Week 0 looking to help turn this team into a contender.
Goodroe showed flashes in the Kickoff Classic. It’s time to see what he can do over four quarters against a very strong Camden squad.
Socastee vs. North Myrtle Beach
- Socastee in 2022: 2-8, 0-4 in region
- North Myrtle Beach in 2022: 2-9, 1-4 in region, loss in round one of playoffs (14-7 to Irmo)
Socastee enters Week 0 with a clear goal in mind — get back to the state playoffs. Sure, that’s a bit far off here in August. But if Ben Hampton’s team can open up the year with a convincing win against the Chiefs, it could act as a catalyst to a “get back on track” season.
One connection to watch through the air for the Braves is the duo of Rocco Wojcik and Quadir Scott. Wojcik, back as the team’s starting quarterback after breaking his collarbone in both of the last two seasons, found Scott, a senior, multiple times at the Kickoff Classic. Wojcik wants to have a breakout senior season for Socastee — finding success through the air in Week 0 could be a real confidence-booster for the rest of the way.
North Myrtle Beach is still a young team, and head coach Greg Hill knows that. But Friday night presents an opportunity to see just how much this Chiefs team has grown, in both experience and talent, over the offseason. The biggest key to note for the Chiefs: who plays at quarterback? We did not see starter Landon Cloninger at the Kickoff Classic. Hill says he expects Cloninger could be ready for this Week 0 matchup against Socastee. If not, we’ll see who starts for the Chiefs and what the offense — without Cloninger — would look like against Socastee.
St. James vs. Waccamaw
- St. James in 2022 — 5-6, 2-2 region, loss in round one of playoffs (14-12 vs. Berkeley)
- Waccamaw in 2022 — 3-7, 1-4 region
If St. James head coach Tommy Norwood would have it his way, the start of this season would look a lot like the start of last season. In 2022, the Sharks dominated their opener against Waccamaw, posting a 38-6 win. It’s safe to say that would be a welcomed start to this year as well.
In last year’s opener, quarterback Connor Schwalm threw for over 240 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Look for much of the same on Friday night. Schwalm enters his senior season in a clear position to be not just a leader for St. James, but one of the area’s top performers. It would not be a shock to see huge numbers posted by Schwalm against Waccamaw on Friday night.
Waccamaw is looking to get back on track and put up a strong showing against St. James on Friday. It struggled throughout the CNB Kickoff Classic against Conway, losing 20-3 in the scrimmage. If the Warriors are to reverse the script from last year, they’ll have to find a way to use their defensive front to make things uncomfortable for Schwalm and the rest of the Sharks offense. Otherwise, expect plenty of points from St. James.
No Horry teams in preseason poll
The preseason edition of the South Carolina High School Football Media Poll was released last week with no Horry County schools in the top-10 of the rankings to open up the year.
In Class 4A, Myrtle Beach received votes, the only area school to appear in the week’s release.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Gaffney
3. Summerville
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. TL Hanna
8. Spartanburg
9. Lexington
10. Dorman
Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Hillcrest, JL Mann
Class 4A
1. Northwestern (7)
2. Greenville (4)
3. South Florence (4)
4. South Pointe
5. Hartsville
6. AC Flora
7. James Island
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Westside
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: Irmo, Myrtle Beach, Greenwood, Ridge View, Indian Land
Class 3A
1. Dillon (11)
2. Beaufort (2)
3. Daniel (1)
4. Clinton (1)
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton Honea Path
8. Powdersville
9. Gilbert
10. Manning
Others receiving votes: Broome, Chapman, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Philip Simmons; Seneca, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Gray Collegiate (4)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Fairfield Central
5. Marion
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Hampton County
8. Silver Bluff
9. Strom Thurmond
10. (tie) Barnwell
10. (tie) Saluda
Others receiving votes: Woodland, Buford, Ninety-Six, Timberland
Class A
1. Christ Church (11)
2. Lewisville (2)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)
4. Lamar
5. Southside Christian
6. Johnsonville
7. (tie) St. Joseph’s
7. (tie) Lake View
7. (tie) Cross
10. Whale Branch
Others receiving votes: Latta, Carvers Bay, Wagener-Salley, Baptist Hill, Great Falls
