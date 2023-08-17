Last week’s CNB Kickoff Classic welcomed the 2023 high school football season in Horry County. But this week, the regular season officially begins with Week 0 action.

Friday night’s Week 0 games will all kick off at 7:30 p.m., featuring multiple matchups that include a pair of local schools.

WEEK 0 PREVIEW GUIDE

Aynor at Wilson

Aynor in 2022: 6-5, 3-2 region, loss in round one of playoffs (vs. Crestwood, 38-30)

Wilson in 2022: 5-6, 1-4 region, loss in round one of playoffs (vs. A.C Flora, 49-14)

The Blue Jackets kick off their season with what could be a bit of a “revenge game” against Wilson on Friday. Last year, Aynor opened up against the Tigers at home and narrowly lost, 27-26.

The key to this one for the Blue Jackets will be a quick start, something Jason Allen’s team was not able to manage in 2022’s season-opener. Wilson held Aynor to zero points in the first half last season — and while the Blue Jackets stormed back and almost completed the comeback, Allen’s team will want to flip that script this time around.

Friday will provide an opportunity to see what the 2023 version of Aynor’s offense looks like. Look for a lot of running back Cole Johnson on that side of the ball. On defense, don’t be surprised if the Blue Jackets show looks early and often to get after the passer. Wilson is certainly not a team that is afraid to throw the ball, giving Aynor plenty of opportunities to test out its increased rush-heavy approach on defense.

Carolina Forest at West Brunswick

Carolina Forest in 2022: 8-5, 3-1 region, loss in round three of playoffs (vs. Fort Dorchester, 39-21)

West Brunswick in 2022: 1-9, 1-6 conference

The Panthers will again open up their year against West Brunswick, heading into North Carolina to Shallotte. Last year at home, Marc Morris’ team routed the Trojans, 56-27.

All eyes will be on the Panthers offense as it officially begins the post-Scott Saylor era. Last Friday night at the Kickoff Classic, new quarterback Ethan Hamilton looked sharp, leading the offense to score multiple times alongside standout running back Kalil Johnson. Morris’ offense has plenty of upside — Friday against West Brunswick should give it a comfortable start to fully install “game mode” and begin the season the right way.