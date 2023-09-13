Horry County can expect a bit of a lighter week of football action this Friday night, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to track around the area. In fact, the area is due for a strong slate of games as its teams remain in the thick of the non-region schedule.
Two teams have off this week — Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Both posted confidence-boosting area wins last Friday night — against Socastee and Conway, respectively — to head into their breaks.
With seven area schools playing this week, there is just one game with a pair of Horry County schools competing — Loris at Conway. The Lions are back after being off last week, while the Conway Tigers and head coach Josh Pierce are looking to notch their first win of the season against a stout Loris defense.
Perhaps the team most looking to make a statement this week is Aynor (2-1), which hosts an undefeated Philip Simmons team. The Blue Jackets will play host in that game — one that head coach Jason Allen says his team has prepared for by being battle-tested.
Aynor won last Friday against Lakewood in a 21-12 game that looked closer on paper than some might have expected. But Allen says close early season games are not always what they seem.
Fans have seen it with many teams over the course of the 2023 season, not just in Horry County but across South Carolina as a whole. In August and September, good teams can play in close games. It’s just that simple. There are plenty of variables — some teams are implementing new schemes, others have new faces learning the speed of the varsity game.
Close games at this time of the year are not unexpected. And for coaches like Allen, they’re used to prepare for the road ahead.
“In the year we went 10-0 to start the year, I think the first three or four games were close,” Allen said of his 2019 team. “I think a lot of people look back and think that team was dominant. But we won a bunch of close games. It teaches you toughness… You don’t learn how to handle adversity until you have to go through it. It’s huge to do it and to win.”
There will be plenty of opportunities for Horry County schools to do just that this week.
Here are previews for the full area slate of Week 4 football action.
WEEK 4 PREVIEW GUIDE
Aynor (2-1) vs. Philip Simmons (4-0)
- Aynor last week: Win vs. Lakewood, 21-12
- Philip Simmons last week: Win vs. Timberland, 37-13
Allen’s team hit the road last week following an off date and posted a nine-point win against Lakewood. The win was welcomed, but even Allen admitted it left a bit to be desired, particularly on the offensive side of the football. Still, a win is a win, and Aynor will take it, especially in a non-region game on the road early in the year.
Philip Simmons has been tough all season and has shown, at least early, that it can score points in bunches. If Aynor can play its patented ball-control football and command the clock, it will be set to find success. The Blue Jackets have plenty of talent. Friday night will come down to how well this offense has settled in and is able to play its best version of its style of football.
Carolina Forest (1-3) at Stratford (0-3)
- Carolina Forest last week: Loss to South Florence, 30-22
- Stratford last week: Loss to Dutch Fork, 54-7
There’s a rule that gets shared often early in the football season that goes something like this: you can’t look at a team’s record to tell you just how talented they are. Such is the case for the 2023 Carolina Forest Panthers.
Let’s cut right to the point: this Carolina Forest team is very good. It has played one-score games with three of the best teams in the state in its last three games. No, the Panthers have not won any of those games, but they have hardly been disappointing in them. The name of the game is to win, but this team has been through the gauntlet as it approaches the end of the non-region schedule.
The Panthers are a tough team. It’s plenty realistic to imagine they could prove that in a big way against a struggling Stratford squad this Friday.
Conway (0-4) vs. Loris (2-0)
- Conway last week: Loss to North Myrtle Beach, 27-8
- Loris last week: OFF
Conway is still searching for its first win of the season and will look to make it happen back at home Friday against Loris. Plenty of things look as though they are heading in the right direction for first-year head coach Josh Pierce’s team, but the group has yet to put together a full four-quarter performance this season. It is averaging just 13.5 points per game, a number that will need to jump against a talented Loris defense this week.
For Loris, the area will see quarterback Jackson Huff and the Lions for the first time since Aug. 25’s win against North Myrtle Beach. The team had a game cancelled due to Hurricane Idalia and then a scheduled off week last Friday. With that being said, fans still don’t know too much about Loris in 2023 other than the team’s offense — led by Huff and RB Tray Knox — is much improved compared to 2022. Friday night is somewhat of a get-us-up-to-speed outing for Loris, which is on the cusp of breaking into the state media polls in Class 3A. A couple of convincing wins over the next two weeks could make that happen.
Green Sea Floyds (0-3) at Carvers Bay (1-3)
- Green Sea Floyds last week: Loss to Kingstree, 34-20
- Carvers Bay last week: Win vs. Georgetown, 42-6
The Trojans are still seeking their first win of the season and will look to do it against Carvers Bay. Last week, Green Sea Floyds came close against Kingstree, allowing just over 200 total yards on defense and giving its offense a chance to win. Unfortunately, the special teams unit allowed 168 total yards on returns, allowing Kingstree to control field position and ultimately win by a couple of touchdowns.
Carvers Bay knocked Georgetown around in its first win of the year last Friday. The door will be open for Trojans QB Colin Buffkin to lead the way to scoring points, as the Bears have already allowed 40+ points twice this season.
Socastee (1-3) at Dillon (2-1)
- Socastee last week: Loss to Myrtle Beach, 23-21
- Dillon last week: Loss to Hartsville, 51-34
The Braves suffered a close loss to Myrtle Beach last Friday and things do not get much easier for QB Rocco Wojcik and his Socastee squad this week. The team was close — so close — to notching a key area win against the Seahawks last Friday night. But despite Wojcik’s late-game fireworks, a key special teams miscue gave Myrtle Beach a late lead to seal the deal.
Ben Hampton’s Socastee team is no slouch. The group went toe-to-toe with Myrtle Beach, scored 27 points against a talented West Florence team and defeated North Myrtle Beach in Week 0. There’s plenty of talent in the Braves locker room, it just hasn’t been able to mesh all at once yet here in 2023.
A road game against Dillon is, without a doubt, a tall task. One of Class 3A’s top programs, Dillon is going to score points and produce fireworks. It will be up to Socastee to make a couple of momentum-shifting plays early (think a Wojcik-to-Quadir Scott connection, which we have seen many times this year already) to keep things close at halftime and have a chance to pull off the upset.
St. James (2-2) vs. Ashley Ridge (2-0)
- St. James last week: Win vs. Lake City, 43-28
- Ashley Ridge last week: OFF
The 2023 Sharks are a lot of fun. They can score points, they’re never out of a game and they possess an attack mindset on offense that keeps any game within reach. We saw that last week against Lake City, a game in which the offense put up 273 rushing yards. QB Connor Schwalm, who seemingly does it all, put the game away with an 84-yard touchdown rush to boost his nightly total to 145 yards. Not to mention, he completed 9 of his 15 passes and threw a touchdown in the win.
St. James will need to continue to prove its defense can keep pace — but if it does, there’s no reason to count the Sharks out of many games this year. That includes this week against Ashley Ridge, a team that has defeated Cane Bay and Conway so far in 2023.
IDLE: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach
STATE MEDIA POLLS FOR WEEK 4
No Horry County teams are in the South Carolina Football Media polls this week, although Loris continues to receive votes in Class 3A. Multiple things were shifted last Friday across the state, as we now have two new No. 1 teams (in Class 3A and Class 2A) while class 4A has tightened at the top after Carolina Forest played South Florence down to the wire and Hartsville knocked off Dillon.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (17) (3-0)
2. Gaffney (3) (3-1)
3. Lexington (4-0)
4. Hillcrest (4-0)
5. Byrnes (3-1)
6. Sumter (3-1)
7. TL Hanna (3-1)
8. Spartanburg (2-2)
9. (tie) Fort Dorchester (1-1)
9. (tie) JL Mann (4-0)
Others receiving votes: White Knoll, Boiling Springs, Ashley Ridge, Dutch Fork, Rock Hill, Cane Bay
Class 4A
1. South Florence (10) (4-0)
2. Hartsville (8) (4-0)
3. Northwestern (1) (2-1)
4. South Pointe (1) (3-1)
5. James Island (4-0)
6. Irmo (3-0)
7. West Florence (3-1)
8. Westside (2-1)
9. AC Flora (2-1)
10. Midland Valley (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Greenville, Greenwood, Lucy Beckham, North Augusta, Ridge View, Airport
Class 3A
1. Daniel (10) (3-0)
2. Clinton (7) 4-0)
3. Dillon (1) 2-1
4. Belton Honea Path (2) (3-0)
5. Gilbert (3-0)
6. Crestwood (3-1)
7. Chester (3-1)
8. Chapman (3-1)
9. Broome (3-1)
10. Manning (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Camden, Philip Simmons, Brookland-Cayce, Powdersville, Loris, Crescent
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate (16) (4-0)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (1) (3-1)
2. Abbeville (3)
4. Marion (4-0)
5. Hampton County (4-0)
6. Saluda (3-0)
7. Fairfield Central(3-1)
9. Silver Bluff (2-1)
9. (tie) Strom Thurmond (2-1)
10. Woodland (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Ninety-Six, Chesnee
Class A
1. Lewisville (17) (3-1)
2. St. Joseph’s (3) (4-0)
3. Calhoun County (4-0)
4. Christ Church (2-2)
5. Whale Branch (2-0)
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (3-1)
7. Denmark-Olar (3-1)
8. Latta (3-1)
9. Hunter-Kinard Tyler (3-0)
9. (tie) Wagener-Salley (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Lake View, Southside Christian, Johnsonville, Blackville-Hilda, Whitmire, Branchville
