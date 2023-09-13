Horry County can expect a bit of a lighter week of football action this Friday night, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to track around the area. In fact, the area is due for a strong slate of games as its teams remain in the thick of the non-region schedule.

Two teams have off this week — Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Both posted confidence-boosting area wins last Friday night — against Socastee and Conway, respectively — to head into their breaks.

With seven area schools playing this week, there is just one game with a pair of Horry County schools competing — Loris at Conway. The Lions are back after being off last week, while the Conway Tigers and head coach Josh Pierce are looking to notch their first win of the season against a stout Loris defense.

Perhaps the team most looking to make a statement this week is Aynor (2-1), which hosts an undefeated Philip Simmons team. The Blue Jackets will play host in that game — one that head coach Jason Allen says his team has prepared for by being battle-tested.

Aynor won last Friday against Lakewood in a 21-12 game that looked closer on paper than some might have expected. But Allen says close early season games are not always what they seem.

Fans have seen it with many teams over the course of the 2023 season, not just in Horry County but across South Carolina as a whole. In August and September, good teams can play in close games. It’s just that simple. There are plenty of variables — some teams are implementing new schemes, others have new faces learning the speed of the varsity game.

Close games at this time of the year are not unexpected. And for coaches like Allen, they’re used to prepare for the road ahead.

“In the year we went 10-0 to start the year, I think the first three or four games were close,” Allen said of his 2019 team. “I think a lot of people look back and think that team was dominant. But we won a bunch of close games. It teaches you toughness… You don’t learn how to handle adversity until you have to go through it. It’s huge to do it and to win.”