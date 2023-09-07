Football coaches across Horry County are ready for some normalcy.
For area programs, there hasn’t been much of a rhythm in terms of weekly consistency. Between high temperatures forcing changes in practice schedules, Hurricane Idalia canceling workouts and games and then a short holiday week this week, coaches haven’t exactly had structure rolling into the 2023 season.
The hope is that starting with Friday night, the area will see that consistent schedule settle in, at least for a few weeks.
Eight of the nine schools in Horry County are active this week, except for Loris which is the second area school to have an open week. Aynor was off last Friday and will return to action this weekend at Lakewood.
Combined, county schools are 9-15 over the first three weeks of competition. It’s not the high-powered start that could’ve been, but Week 3 opens up an opportunity for multiple area schools to kick-start the year.
Two games this week feature a pair of area schools, both of which should be entertaining and competitive matchups. Myrtle Beach will play host to Socastee, while Conway travels to North Myrtle Beach to take on the Chiefs in a crucial early season meeting for both schools.
Green Sea Floyds returns to action this week after having last week’s game against Mullins postponed due to Idalia. That game — at Mullins — has been moved to Oct. 13 since both programs shared that open date.
Below, find a preview for all of the games that will kick off in Horry County on Friday night, as well as this week’s South Carolina High School Football media polls, where there are some shake-ups around South Carolina.
WEEK 3 PREVIEW GUIDE
Aynor (1-1) at Lakewood (1-2)
- Aynor last week: OFF
- Lakewood last week: Loss to Dreher (35-8)
After a week off — the county’s earliest “bye week” — the Blue Jackets will hit the road to take on Lakewood this Friday.
Lakewood has struggled on defense early this season, allowing 35+ points in both of its losses. This Week 3 matchup should provide an opportunity to see the Aynor offense at its best, particularly with an extended break leading up to its third game of the year. It would hardly be a surprise to see a steady dose of the run game for Aynor — Jason Allen’s team has already tallied 113 rushing attempts through two games.
Carolina Forest (1-2) vs. South Florence (3-0)
- Carolina Forest last week: Loss to Oceanside Collegiate (14-13)
- South Florence last week: Win vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (61-0)
If we know one thing going into this week’s slate of games, it’s the simple fact that South Florence is very good at football. The top team in Class 4A has been dominant early, winning its first three games by a combined score of 143-20.
This week continues a challenging early-season stretch for Marc Morris’ Panthers team, but things haven’t been all bad despite the team’s 1-2 start. Both losses (to Summerville and Oceanside) have been within one score against very formidable opponents.
Carolina Forest is a couple of plays away from having a 3-0 record and likely ranked in Class 5A. An upset win — or even a tight final score — against South Florence would be continued steps in a positive direction as the team inches toward region play.
Conway (0-3) at North Myrtle Beach (1-2)
- Conway last week: Loss to Ashley Ridge (33-25)
- North Myrtle Beach last week: Win vs. West Brunswick (35-7)
Greg Hill’s Chiefs posted their first win of the year last Friday against West Brunswick, a nice tune-up performance for this week’s clash with Conway. Both of these teams would like to carry a win home in this game, an early meeting that could have implications when playoff season approaches.
Both programs can look at this game as a somewhat pivotal matchup here early in the season. For North Myrtle Beach, it’s obvious that a two-game win streak and a victory over an area 5A opponent would be a resume-builder. For Conway, a win would mark Josh Pierce’s first as the Tigers head coach. It’s just the start of September, but there’s plenty on the line Friday evening up in Little River.
Green Sea Floyds (0-2) at Kingstree (0-3)
- Green Sea Floyds last week: Game vs. Mullins POSTPONED
- Kingstree last week: Loss to Lake City (13-0)
Like Pierce at Conway, Green Sea Floyds head coach Patrick Martin would love to notch his first win on Friday night on the road at Kingstree. The Trojans certainly are capable of doing so. Kingstree has struggled to begin the year, averaging just about 7 points per game early (against Manning, Aynor and Lake City).
For Martin’s team, it might be time to see starting quarterback Colin Buffkin break out and cash in his squad’s first win of the year. Buffkin threw 22 times in Green Sea’s Week 1 loss to Johnsonville. That number could be higher on Friday as the Trojans look to win on the road for the first time since October 2021.
Myrtle Beach (2-1) vs. Socastee (1-2)
- Myrtle Beach last week: Win vs. St. James (30-9)
- Socastee last week: Loss to West Florence (49-27)
Mickey Wilson’s Seahawks team is surging, and it would like to pick up a win on Friday to move its winning streak to three. Myrtle Beach has been tough over the past two weeks against area opponents Conway (a 51-14 win) and St. James. Junior quarterback Gibson Goodroe has started to find some confidence and running back Malachi Washington has posted 435 yards over his past two games, but the play of Myrtle Beach’s defense has been perhaps the underrated highlight.
Socastee, which had its best offensive output of the year last weekend against a strong West Florence team, will need to bring a similar approach to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium this week to keep pace with the Seahawks. The Braves have been steadily improving — this would be the week to make the leap in an important September area matchup.
St. James (1-2) vs. Lake City (1-3)
- St. James last week: Loss to Myrtle Beach (30-9)
- Lake City last week: Win vs. Kingstree (13-0)
After last week’s loss to Myrtle Beach, St. James head coach Tommy Norwood had a simple message: self-inflicted mistakes have been the difference in the Sharks’ 1-2 start. The team will look to play a much cleaner game this week at home against Lake City, a matchup that probably favors the Sharks slightly on both sides of the ball.
Watch for the St. James passing attack led by quarterback Connor Schwalm and receiver Jace Shropshire again this week. The two connected seven times against Myrtle Beach and were the standout duo in an otherwise down week for St. James.
IDLE: Loris
STATE MEDIA POLLS FOR WEEK 3
No Horry County teams in this week’s state media polls, although Loris continues to receive votes in Class 3A. The Lions are off this week, but will have a chance to jump into the mix by the end of the month with upcoming September games against Conway, Lake View and Dillon.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (17) (2-0)
2. Gaffney (2) (2-1)
3. Sumter (1) (3-0)
4. Lexington (3-0)
5. Hillcrest (3-0)
6. Spartanburg (2-1)
7. Byrnes (2-1)
8. Fort Dorchester (1-1)
9. TL Hanna (2-1)
10. JL Mann (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Boiling Springs, White Knoll, Ashley Ridge, Dutch Fork, Blythewood; Cane Bay
Class 4A
1. South Florence (17) (3-0)
2. Hartsville (1) (2-0)
3. Northwestern (1) (1-1)
4. South Pointe (1) (2-1)
5. James Island (3-0)
6. Irmo (3-0)
7. Greenwood (2-1)
8. West Florence (2-1)
9. AC Flora (1-1)
10. Midland Valley (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Greenville, Westside, Lucy Beckham, York, Ridge View
Class 3A
1. Dillon (16) (2-0)
2. Daniel (1) (2-0)
3. Clinton (2) (3-0)
4. Chester (3-0)
5. Belton-Honea Path (1) (2-0)
6. Gilbert (2-0)
7. Camden (2-1)
8. Chapman 2-1
9. Brookland-Cayce (2-0)
10. Broome (2-1)
Others receiving votes: Manning, Crestwood, Seneca, Philip Simmons, Beaufort, Loris, Pendleton, Powdersville, Crescent
Class 2A
1.Abbeville (15) (3-0)
2. Gray Collegiate (5) (3-0)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (2-1)
4. Marion (3-0)
5. Hampton County (3-0)
6. Saluda (3-0)
7. Fairfield Central (2-1)
8. Silver Bluff (2-1)
9. Strom Thurmond (2-1)
10. Woodland (1-0)
Others receiving votes: Ninety-Six, Chesnee, Timberland
Class A
1. Lewisville (11) (2-1)
2. Christ Church (5) (2-1)
3. St. Joseph’s (4) (3-0)
4. Denmark-Olar (3-0)
5. Calhoun County (3-0)
6. (tie) Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2-1)
6. (tie) Whale Branch (2-0)
8. Lamar (1-2)
9. Southside Christian (0-2)
10. Blackville-Hilda (3-0)
Other receiving votes: Latta, Lake View, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley,Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Hannah-Pamplico, Cross
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA.
