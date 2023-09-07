Football coaches across Horry County are ready for some normalcy.

For area programs, there hasn’t been much of a rhythm in terms of weekly consistency. Between high temperatures forcing changes in practice schedules, Hurricane Idalia canceling workouts and games and then a short holiday week this week, coaches haven’t exactly had structure rolling into the 2023 season.

The hope is that starting with Friday night, the area will see that consistent schedule settle in, at least for a few weeks.

Eight of the nine schools in Horry County are active this week, except for Loris which is the second area school to have an open week. Aynor was off last Friday and will return to action this weekend at Lakewood.

Combined, county schools are 9-15 over the first three weeks of competition. It’s not the high-powered start that could’ve been, but Week 3 opens up an opportunity for multiple area schools to kick-start the year.

Two games this week feature a pair of area schools, both of which should be entertaining and competitive matchups. Myrtle Beach will play host to Socastee, while Conway travels to North Myrtle Beach to take on the Chiefs in a crucial early season meeting for both schools.

Green Sea Floyds returns to action this week after having last week’s game against Mullins postponed due to Idalia. That game — at Mullins — has been moved to Oct. 13 since both programs shared that open date.

Below, find a preview for all of the games that will kick off in Horry County on Friday night, as well as this week’s South Carolina High School Football media polls, where there are some shake-ups around South Carolina.

WEEK 3 PREVIEW GUIDE

Aynor (1-1) at Lakewood (1-2)

Aynor last week: OFF

Lakewood last week: Loss to Dreher (35-8)

After a week off — the county’s earliest “bye week” — the Blue Jackets will hit the road to take on Lakewood this Friday.

Lakewood has struggled on defense early this season, allowing 35+ points in both of its losses. This Week 3 matchup should provide an opportunity to see the Aynor offense at its best, particularly with an extended break leading up to its third game of the year. It would hardly be a surprise to see a steady dose of the run game for Aynor — Jason Allen’s team has already tallied 113 rushing attempts through two games.