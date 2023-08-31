When this week’s slate of high school football games kicks off on Friday, the calendar will have flipped over to September and all area teams will have a pair of games attached to their records as non-region competition rolls along.
Horry County has just one unbeaten team after two weeks — Loris, which posted a shutout win against Green Sea Floyds in Week 0 and then worked a 27-21 double overtime win against North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Greg Mance’s team leads the way in Horry County as it prepares for a home matchup this week against South Columbus.
“When you win a close rivalry game like Friday, it really builds that momentum for you going into this next week,” Mance, the Loris head coach, said of his team’s win against North Myrtle Beach. “Early in the season, it’s always great to play your rival schools because of these crowds. It’s huge, and it’s good for us to play in those types of games.”
This week, the area is a bit thin on in-county matchups, with just one game featuring two local schools: Myrtle Beach vs. St. James.
That game in Murrells Inlet has plenty of intrigue attached to it for both sides. For Myrtle Beach, the Seahawks look to move to 2-1 on the season after a massive 51-14 win over Conway in the Victory Bell rivalry last week. St. James dropped its Friday game to Philip Simmons, but quarterback Connor Schwalm continues to put up big numbers both through the air and on the ground.
Between Schwalm and Myrtle Beach’s standout offensive weapons in tailback Malachi Washington and receiver John Simmons (who combined for over 300 yards of offense against Conway), the opportunities for fireworks at St. James are evident.
Here is a preview for the area's Week 2 action, including a look at the latest state media polls.
WEEK 2 PREVIEW GUIDE
Carolina Forest (1-1) vs. Oceanside (1-1)
- Carolina Forest last week: Loss to Summerville (33-26)
- Oceanside last week: Loss to South Florence (28-6)
Carolina Forest’s loss to 5A powerhouse Summerville last week should not be glossed over. That’s an impressive performance for a Panthers squad that has been looking to prove its identity over the early part of this season. It was a loss, but it showed that Marc Morris’ team can play with anyone in the state.
Friday’s game against Oceanside acts as another tune-up against a strong 2A squad (#4 in this week’s polls).
Conway (0-2) vs. Ashley Ridge (1-0)
- Conway last week: Loss to Myrtle Beach (51-14)
- Ashley Ridge last week: Win vs. Cane Bay (33-12)
Conway’s loss in last week’s Victory Bell rivalry will be a game it will have to wipe quickly. Last week’s game was not a total loss. The Tigers worked a strong first quarter, including an 89-yard touchdown pass from QB Devin Grainger to sophomore Jordan Jenkins.
The Tigers have the ability to win through the air — that might be the name of the game this weekend against Ashley Ridge, which posted a significant win last week against a strong Cane Bay team.
Green Sea Floyds (0-2) at Mullins (0-2)
- Green Sea Floyds last week: Loss to Johnsonville (50-26)
- Mullins last week: Loss to Lake View (38-22)
Head coach Patrick Martin’s Trojans team didn’t find its first win against Johnsonville last weekend, but there were steps in the right direction — particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The passing game got going for Green Sea Floyds, as quarterback Colin Buffkin threw for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.
Keep an eye on that progression this week at Mullins. Watch for receiver Terrell Sanders, who reeled in four passes for a total of 50 yards last Friday.
Loris (2-0) vs. South Columbus (1-1)
- Loris last week: Win vs. North Myrtle Beach (27-21, 2OT)
- South Columbus last week: Win vs. South Brunswick (48-44)
The Lions will look to stay unbeaten this weekend at home against South Columbus. These two teams are familiar with each other, as Loris has won its last several meetings against its Tabor City, NC opponent, including a 46-14 win in 2022. Friday provides not only an opportunity to keep building on offense, but to get back on track on the defensive side of the ball for Loris. The team allowed 327 total yards to North Myrtle Beach last week in its double overtime win.
A win is a win and it was still a solid outing. But this Lions team has sky-high expectations for its shutdown defense. Look for a “return to form” effort this Friday.
Myrtle Beach (1-1) at St. James (1-1)
- Myrtle Beach last week: Win vs. Conway (51-14)
- St. James last week: Loss to Philip Simmons (41-30)
The area's only all-local matchup should not disappoint here.There are playmakers galore hitting the field for both sides. St. James QB Connor Schwalm will look to lead his impressive group against RB Malachi Washington and the Myrtle Beach offensive attack.
Regardless of the final outcome, plenty of points are possible on Friday. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the final combined point total be somewhere north of 70 points.
North Myrtle Beach (0-2) vs. West Brunswick (0-2)
- North Myrtle Beach last week: Loss to Loris (27-21)
- West Brunswick last week: Loss to Whiteville (31-7)
Greg Hill’s team hopes to pick up its first win of the season here after being so close out of the gates in 2023. It fell to Socastee in a close game in Week 0 (6-0) before dropping the double overtime game to a strong Loris squad last Friday. The good news for North Myrtle Beach is that it has starting QB Landon Cloninger back and healthy, and it showed against Loris. This Chiefs team is not without talent — Friday’s clash with West Brunswick offers an opening to grab some momentum as September begins.
Socastee (1-1) vs. West Florence (1-1)
- Socastee last week: Loss to Silver Bluff (46-0)
- West Florence last week: Win vs. Lake City (28-0)
The Braves will look to get back on track this week after a tough loss to Silver Bluff, but West Florence — ranked No. 8 in this week’s media poll — will be far from a walk in the park. The Knights have allowed just 17 points over two games this season, while Socastee’s offense has scored just six points across its first two games.
It’s early in the year, but this wouldn’t be a bad time for Ben Hampton’s Socastee squad to find some success and gain momentum. Considering it travels to Myrtle Beach next Friday, some success on the offensive side to keep pace would be a welcomed sight.
IDLE: Aynor
STATE MEDIA POLLS FOR WEEK 2
Another week of the statewide South Carolina Football Media Polls have been released, and no Horry County teams are listed within the top-10.
Loris again has received votes in Class 3A, but it is the only team making an appearance in Monday’s weekly release.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (18) (1-0)
2. Gaffney (1) (1-1)
3. Fort Dorchester (1-0)
4. Sumter (1) (2-0)
5. TL Hanna (1) (2-0)
6. Spartanburg (1) (1-1)
7. Lexington (2-0)
8. Hillcrest (2-0)
9. Byrnes (1-1)
10. Dutch Fork (0-2)
Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Dorman, JL Mann, West Ashley, Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
1. South Florence (15) (2-0)
2. South Pointe (5) (2-0)
3. Northwestern (1) (1-1)
4. Hartsville (1) (2-0)
5. Greenville (1-1)
6. James Island (2-0)
7. Irmo (2-0)
8. West Florence (1-1)
9. Greenwood (1-1)
10. AC Flora (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Westside, Midland Valley, Catawba Ridge, Lucy Beckham, York, Ridge View, North Augusta, Indian Land
Class 3A
1. Dillon (14) (1-0)
2. Daniel (2) (2-0)
3. Clinton (2) (2-0)
4. Camden (2-0)
5 (tie) Chapman (4) (2-0)
5.(tie) Chester (2-0)
7. Belton Honea-Path (1-0)
8. Gilbert (1-0)
9. Broome (2-0)
10. Brookland-Cayce (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Beaufort, Manning, Seneca, Crestwood, Loris, Pendleton, Philip Simmons, Powdersville
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (17) (2-0)
2. Gray Collegiate (5) (2-0)
3. Fairfield Central (2-0)
4. Oceanside Collegiate (1-1)
5. Silver Bluff (2-0)
6. Marion (2-0)
7. Hampton County (2-0)
8. Saluda (2-0)
9. Strom Thurmond (1-1)
10. (tie) Woodland (1-0)
10. (tie) Andrew Jackson (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Ninety-Six, Landrum, Newberry, Barnwell
Class A
1. Lewisville (4) (1-1)
2. Christ Church (13) (1-1)
3. St. Joe’s (4) (2-0)
4. Denmark-Olar (2-0)
5. Lamar (1) (0-1)
6. Calhoun County (1-1)
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1-1)
8. Southside Christian
9. Whale Branch (1-0)
10. Lake View (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Johnsonville, Latta, Hannah-Pamplico, Blackville-Hilda, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Wagener-Salley, Cross
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA.
