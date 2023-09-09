The fourth week of high school football in Horry County was fun — that’s the simple way to put it.
Over the course of Friday night, area fans saw plenty of entertaining storylines.
Carolina Forest nearly knocked off the top 4A team in the state.
Myrtle Beach and Socastee took part in a back-and-forth fight that came down to the game’s final minutes.
St. James defeated Lake City in a game that saw more than 70 combined points scored.
And North Myrtle Beach, a team that posted just two wins last season, notched its second win of the year in a standout 27-8 victory against Conway.
As the year journeys on, the area is starting to get a clearer sense of how things might shake out when the region slate begins at the end of this month.
Coaches like North Myrtle Beach’s Greg Hill are using these still-early weeks to build on elements of the game that have been keyed in on since the spring.
“I tell our kids all the time that it doesn’t matter what the name is on the other side of the scoreboard. Right now, that’s irrelevant,” Hill said. “We’re trying to teach our kids to play to a specific standard that we have set. Whether we win or lose, that standard has to be met. If they do that, they’re going to have a chance to win every game.”
Hill’s Chiefs team defeated Conway by three scores on Friday night, putting together one of the area’s best Week 3 performances. And still, despite the convincing outcome and another notch in the win column, Hill spoke more about his team’s overall rhythm and ability to mesh in the early weeks of September.
Right now, although the wins and losses matter, Saturday morning moods for area coaches are probably more dependent on the details rather than the final scoreboard.
It’s just the way things go during the year’s non-region schedule.
“We’re starting to see the kids come together,” Hill described.” Everybody is starting to know their roles and understand what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Here's a recap of last night’s Horry County football action.
Myrtle Beach 23, Socastee 21
This one was billed as one of the best matchups of the evening and it didn’t disappoint. Quarterbacks Rocco Wojcik (Socastee) and Gibson Goodroe (Myrtle Beach) went toe-to-toe through the air and put on more of an offensive showdown than the final score indicated. In the end, it was Seahawks running back Malachi Washington scoring twice in the second half to push Myrtle Beach over the edge.
Socastee, despite falling to 1-3 on the year, has performed better than its overall record. With its offense beginning to find a groove, the Braves will travel to Dillon next week before having a bye week to prepare for region play, which begins Sept. 29 (at Sumter). Myrtle Beach, now having won three games in a row, has next Friday off.
North Myrtle Beach 27, Conway 8
Greg Hill’s North Myrtle Beach team continues to show why it is not only much-improved, but also a real contender to shake things up as the season moves along. The dominant Friday night win against Conway wasn’t the team’s only stout performance this year. Its two losses — to Socastee and Loris — both were within six points. Quarterback Landon Cloninger continues to be a difference-maker for this new-look Chiefs squad, which has next week off before hosting Carolina Forest on Sept. 22.
Conway is still looking for its first win of the season following Friday night’s loss. It will host Loris next week and then travel to Aynor on Sept. 22 before opening up its region slate on the road at St. James on Sept. 29.
South Florence 30, Carolina Forest 22
This was our MyHorryNews Game of the Week for a reason. Carolina Forest — as has been the story in all three of its losses to top-tier schools this year (Summerville, Oceanside and South Florence) — was close to pulling off a statement win on Friday. Marc Morris’ team had the Bruins on the ropes multiple times, but a late pick-six from South Florence sealed the deal in a game that was mostly dominated by Carolina Forest.
Despite being 1-3, this Panthers team is stout. It started with the same record in 2022 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. Quarterback Ethan Hamilton — whose Friday night performance included a 68-yard touchdown run — looks set to help bring the team’s record back to even (against Stratford and North Myrtle Beach) before region play begins.
Aynor 21, Lakewood 12
The Blue Jackets got back in the win column on the road with this relatively defensive-heavy matchup with Lakewood. Aynor ran the ball 27 times for 122 yards, which, for Aynor’s standards, was a quiet evening of production. Still, the team did enough on defense to push the team to 2-1 on the year.
Jason Allen’s team returns home for a lengthy stretch in Aynor — four straight home games to roll through the remainder of September and into region play. That slate begins next Friday against Philip Simmons.
St. James 43, Lake City 28
This game was a testament to just how resilient Tommy Norwood’s Sharks team is this year. Throughout the first three quarters, Lake City answered every time Connor Schwalm and the St. James offense found the end zone. Fortunately for the Sharks, Schwalm never let his foot off the gas pedal. Three long drives in the game’s final 14 minutes made the difference to push St. James to 2-2 on the season.
The Sharks stay at home next week against Ashley Ridge before hitting the road on Sept. 22 against Stratford. Region play begins in Murrells Inlet against Conway on Sept. 29.
Kingstree 34, Green Sea Floyds 20
The Trojans keep putting points on the board and come close to breaking through on offense, but Patrick Martin’s team is still looking for its first win of the season after falling to Kingstree on Friday night. Quarterback Colin Buffkin and receiver Preston Hill linked up three times for 75 yards and running back Dylan McDowell scored out of the backfield, but the Kingstree offense used 167 yards of rushing to control the pace on Friday.
Green Sea Floyds hits the road next Friday to take on Carvers Bay before returning home on Sept. 22 against Andrews.
