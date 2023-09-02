The area experienced a lighter football week for Horry County high schools as just five area games took place due to bye weeks and cancellations because of weather.
Aynor had a scheduled off week, while Loris (vs. South Columbus) and Green Sea Floyds (at Mullins) both were unable to play due to the impacts from Hurricane Idalia.
The only local game that featured two Horry County schools was Myrtle Beach vs. St. James, a game that the Seahawks controlled to cruise to a 30-9 win.
Here is a roundup from the first September Friday Night Lights across the area.
Myrtle Beach 30, St. James 9
There was an expectation that this game could be a shootout, featuring a pair of offenses that have the ability to put up points in bunches. Both teams moved the ball quite a bit, but it was the Seahawk rushing attack led by Malachi Washington that made the difference here.
Washington went over 200 yards for the second week in a row, while the Myrtle Beach defense found plenty of answers — particularly in the secondary — for Connor Schwalm, Jace Shropshire and the rest of the Sharks offense.
The Seahawks play Socastee next week, while St. James hosts Lake City.
Ashley Ridge 33, Conway 25
The Tigers battled a tough Ashley Ridge team on Friday night and almost pulled off a strong resume-building win. Ashley Ridge received votes in the Class 5A media poll this week.
Conway is still looking for its first win of the year, but it is allowing an average of 47 points a game to start the season.
Devin Grainger and the offense will keep finding a groove as the season goes on — it’ll be up to the defense to help this Tigers team win close games down the stretch.
Conway travels to North Myrtle Beach next week.
North Myrtle Beach 35, West Brunswick 7
A pretty dominant, as-expected win for North Myrtle Beach here. This win, one that featured multiple standout touchdowns from receiver Kaden Gore, may have been a good way to gain some momentum heading into next week’s clash against Conway.
Keep in mind that this Chiefs team is just two plays from being 3-0. North Myrtle’s two losses have been one-score games (6-0 to Socastee, 27-21 to Loris). Head coach Greg Hill has his group locked in, and it is clearly improved here in 2023.
West Florence 49, Socastee 27
Socastee might not have pulled off a win against a tough West Florence team on Friday night, but head coach Ben Hampton will be pleased with his team’s efforts on offense.
The Braves scored a combined six points against North Myrtle Beach and Silver Bluff in the first two weeks. It’s safe to say Friday night was a step in the right direction.
Things won’t get much easier for this Socastee team moving forward. The Braves hit the road for the rest of the month, playing three consecutive road games (against Myrtle Beach, Dillon and Sumter).
Oceanside 14, Carolina Forest 13
A late Oceanside touchdown was the difference in this one, a game where the Panthers controlled throughout much of the evening. The Panthers are now 1-2, but as coach Marc Morris noted, the team started 1-3 last season and then went on to reach the third round of the 5A state playoffs.
Carolina Forest looks to get back on track at home against South Florence next week. The Bruins are currently the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
