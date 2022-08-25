With a stellar performance from quarterback Malik Skippy, Johnsonville handed Green Sea Floyds its second loss of the season.
The junior signal caller threw for 162 yards and four touchdown passes in the Flashes' 28-0 win over the Trojans Thursday night in Johnsonville.
“Johnsonville’s got a good program, always have,” GSF head coach Joey Price said. “They’re a state championship-caliber program as well. When you think of those teams in 1A, you think of Lake View, Lamar and Johnsonville. Those are the teams that are the top of that kind of bill.”
Green Sea Floyds' matchup with its old region foe was pushed to Thursday night due to the threat of rain in the area.
The Flashes opened the scoring near the end of the first quarter as Skippy found Marquel Burroughs for his first of four touchdown passes.
Skippy connected with Daquan Burroughs for 21 yards as the Flashes doubled their lead early in the second quarter. The two would link up again for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 in third quarter.
Skippy would cap off his stellar night with an 85-yard touchdown pass to Jaivon Coles midway through the third to make it 28-0.
With Thursday night’s defeat, it is the first time since 2018 that Green Sea Floyds has lost back-to-back games and the first time since 2014 that the Trojans have been shutout in back-to-back games.
Turnovers were once again the Achilles' heel for the Trojans as Johnsonville forced four Green Sea Floyds turnovers Thursday night.
“We got to go to practice every day with a mindset of doing things a little bit better than what we’ve been doing,” Price said.
In the Trojans' season opener, Price said his squad was down several players, including their starting center and fullback. While Price got his starting center back for Thursday’s contest, he is still without fullback Kaden Watson for at least another week.
“Right now, he’s just in the rehab stage,” Price said.
Despite the injuries and a youthful squad, Price praised his team’s effort throughout the season’s first two games.
“We got a lot of kids on this team that’s never really played football, but they’re trying really hard,” Price said. “Hopefully they’ll blossom soon. Hopefully, it’ll happen. It’s not the effort. We just got to learn how to win.”
After starting the first two weeks of the season on the road, Price said he and the team are looking forward to returning Luther Enzor Stadium when Mullins comes to town next Friday.
“Our kids love playing at home, our fans like us to play at home," he said. "Our school is enthusiastic about the season. It’s a good atmosphere at Green Sea Floyds."
The Trojans are 12-2 at home under Price. Mullins will be entering Friday’s contest looking to avenge last season’s 27-20 overtime loss to the Trojans.
Kickoff between Green Sea Floyds and Mullins is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.