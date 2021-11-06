Making their first appearance in the playoffs since the 2019 Class A state championship game, Green Sea Floyds dominated on the ground in a 33-16 win over Allendale-Fairfax Friday night.

“It’s a good win, a good team win,” head coach Joey Price said. “Everyone gave great effort. We overcame the cold, overcame the opponent and it was a great win for the Green Sea Floyds Trojans.”

With Colby Thorndyke only playing one snap Friday – which was to punt the ball – the Trojans looked to Kaden Watson to take the reins. Watson did that and then some, going for 82 yards on 10 carries and scoring three touchdowns on the night.

“He had a big game,” Price said. “But he knew all week that that was his job to do. He’s not shied away from any job this year. He’s grown up a lot and he’s matured a lot. We appreciate him so much and the effort that he’s giving.”

Price’s decision to not play Thorndyke was precautionary after Thorndyke left last week’s game versus Lake View with an injury. Thorndyke was dressed for Friday’s game and continued to warm up throughout the game.

“We just held him,” Price said. “He can punt, but other than that, we held him. He’s to week to week now.”

After forcing the Tigers to punt, the Trojans took less than a minute to get on the board thanks to Watson.

The Tigers held on to the ball for much of the first half, but the Trojans looked to double their advantage midway through the second quarter. However, penalties and a botched snap ultimately forced the Trojans to turn the ball over on downs inside the Wildcats 10-yard line.

The Trojans offense didn’t have to wait too long to get the ball back as a tipped pass fell in the hands of Dan Johnson and on the next play Watson muscled his way in for the Trojans to make it 14-0 with less than five minutes to play in the quarter.

Late in the third quarter, quarterback Banks Lovett found Mason Williams for a 22-yard strike on fourth down to extend the lead 20-0.