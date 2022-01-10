After missing out on the playoff last season for the first time in six years, the Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team is looking to put their name back in the playoff conversation as the Trojans begin region play.

Despite having a roster that is half filled with seniors, head coach Tracy Kienast said only four of those seniors played last year. Kienast added there are also two eighth graders on the 14-person roster.

“Even though we have a bunch of seniors, we don’t have a lot of experience,” Kienast said. “Hopefully the older ones will come along as we get into the region season and the younger ones will come along as we get into the end of the region season, if not before.”

The team is currently 3-7.

Prior to the start of region play, the Trojans battled hard with local 3A and 5A schools like Loris, Aynor and Carolina Forest. With a young and inexperienced group, Kienast said he hopes playing those schools that have over 1,000 students to pull from instead of Green Sea Floyds’ 400 students gives his team confidence going forward.

“Going up against teams that are bigger and faster than us, we get to see what we need to work on and hopefully teach them,” Kienast said. “Our young ones, some of them haven’t played [basketball] at all before so they’re learning everything and just trying to grow them up.”

Going into region play, where the games have a greater meaning with playoff implications, Kienast said the team has to continue to work on dealing with pressure.

“Biggest thing is learning in situations where we’re down and need [to] dig a little bit deeper,” Kienast said.

While practicing under pressure situations can become intense, Kienast works to ensure that he keeps his practices light.

“You can have fun without being silly,” Kienast said. “What does it mean to have fun? It doesn’t mean just joking around, but it’s also doing something right and having fun because you know you’re doing something right.”