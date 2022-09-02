Green Sea Floyds picked up its first win of the season Friday, defeating Mullins 40-0.
Trojans head coach Joey Price was pleased to see his side in the win column.
“Winning is good for everybody,” he said. “It’s like you know you’re tasting something bitter and somebody throws some sugar on it. That’s good.”
The Trojans wasted no time opening the score as senior quarterback Banks Lovett connected with Shamar Jordan less than 90 seconds into the first quarter.
“It was on after that,” Price said.
After being shutout the past two games, Proce said that touchdown is what the team needed.
“They were waiting on that one score,” he said.
The Trojans would go on and score three more touchdowns in the first quarter alone, taking a 27-0 lead.
After a muffed snap on a Mullins punt set the Trojans up inside the Aucs' 20, senior running back Kanye Sweatman only needed one play to tack on another Trojans touchdown.
Senior running back Deandre Simmons scored the next two touchdowns in the quarter.
The Trojans added a touchdown midway through the second to make it 33-0, courtesy of Dakare Smith.
Shamar Jordan would get his second score of the night with a touchdown run late in the third.
With five rushing touchdowns from four different Trojans, Price said he’s pleased with the arsenal he has in the backfield.
“You always want your running backs to get ready,” he said.
Price highlighted his defense’s efforts, which put the Trojans' offense in quality field position for much of the night.
“We shut them out," Price said. "Anytime you get a shutout, that’s not easy to do. I don’t care what you’re playing."
After nine turnovers in the first two games, Green Sea Floyds didn’t turn the ball over at all Friday.
“Hopefully, we’re going to get better,” Price said. “I mean that’s all we’re looking for. Trying to improve, try to get ready for region play. That’s all we’re looking at.”
Green Sea Floyds hosts Kingstree next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
