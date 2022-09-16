For the third game this year, Green Sea Floyds was held scoreless, falling 21-0 to Carvers Bay Friday night.
Turnovers were the kryptonite for the Trojans as the Bears forced two, including a pick-six that changed the dynamic of the game late in the first half.
Injuries also plagued the Trojans as they lost running back Shemar Jordan and kicker Mason Williams early in the game.
“It reduced what we could do offensively in the second half of that game,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said.
Green Sea Floyds had a decent opening drive going until senior running back Kanye Sweatman fumbled inside the Carvers Bay 20 with the Bears ultimately recovering at their own 10-yard line.
After the two teams traded punts, the Trojans defense held strong with a massive goal line stand, forcing a fumble.
Despite making it to midfield, the Trojans were forced to punt. However, Carvers Bay muffed the punt and the Trojans pounced on it, obtaining even better field position as the first quarter came to a close.
Still, they could not get anything going on offense and turned the ball over on downs.
Green Sea Floyds looked to take the lead late in the second, lining up for a field goal that was eventually blocked and trickled into the end zone for a touchback.
“We were missing people,” Price said, alluding to the injuries this Trojans team has encountered in this game and throughout the season.
The Bears broke the deadlock on the following drive with a 66-yard touchdown pass, giving them an 8-0 lead after a two-point conversion.
On the ensuing drive, Trojans quarterback Banks Lovett saw his first pass picked off and taken back to the house for six, giving the Bears a 14-0 lead at the break.
“It was a miscommunication between receivers,” Price said. “One receiver brought his defender toward the intended receiver and that’s how it got picked.”
Both teams traded possessions throughout the third quarter but neither could find the end zone.
Carvers Bay tacked on their final score 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, making it 21-0.
Still, the Trojans kept fighting, putting together a decent final drive before ultimately turning the ball over on downs in the final two minutes of the game.
“Our offensive line didn’t give up. We have kids playing both ways. We’re limited in the numbers we have right now,” Price said. “I’m not going to blame the pandemic, but it’s been a hard pandemic on this school because of the small numbers of this school.”
For the first time since 2014, the Trojans have been held scoreless three times in a single season. The team went 0-9 that year.
With Friday's shutout loss, the Trojans have now scored just 48 points in the first five games of the season. The last time the Trojans did not eclipse 50 points in the first five games was in 2014 as well.
Despite the recent results, Price is looking at the positives that he has seen in his team this year.
“At the beginning of the year, I knew we could move the ball. And we have,” Price said. “If you go by just yards of offense, you’d say ‘How is that possible they haven’t scored points?’ It comes down to the turnover bug. Plain and simple, we’ve been bit by it.”
The loss puts the Trojans at 1–4 on the year. Green Sea Floyds will be back on the road next week, traveling to Andrews.
The Yellowjackets are coming off a fourth consecutive win, defeating Waccamaw 30–16 Friday night.
The two teams kick off at 7:30 p.m.
