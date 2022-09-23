Green Sea Floyds dropped their final non-region matchup of the season, falling on the road to Andrews 48-15 Friday night.

“They got a good team,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. “They got big receivers, great speed and a quarterback that can throw and run.”

Andrews had a massive first half that featured a four-touchdown second quarter, which gave the Yellow Jackets a 42-0 lead at the half.

While the Trojans put together quality drives here and there, they couldn’t seem to get into the end zone. This allowed Andrews to take advantage of the Trojans’ missed opportunities.

Despite the result, Trojans players and coaches were smiling and sharing a laugh in their post-game huddle.

Why? The team answered Price’s challenge.

“I challenged them to come out in the second half and just grind and that’s what they did,” Price said. “Just play the best we can play and they said ‘Let’s do that.’”

While being down by 42 points, the Trojans opened the second half with an onside kick - which they recovered. Using the momentum, Green Sea Floyds marched down the field with running back Deandre Simmons punching in the Trojans’ first touchdown of the night.

That momentum carried over on the ensuing drive as their defense forced Andrews to punt the ball back to the Trojans.

Andrews would score another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans kept grinding, getting one more touchdown in the final two minutes of the game.

“We’re not happy about the loss, but certainly we’re glad we came out and at least showed we got something inside of us that makes us do those things that we’re supposed to do,” Price said.

Price added the team has been decimated with injuries throughout the season but is proud of the way his team has risen to the occasion.

“They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’re good kids,” Price said. “They work hard everyday."