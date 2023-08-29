Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
The influence that one family and one company has had on the proliferation of the Myrtle Beach golf market is reflected in the two newest incoming members of the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame.
Former Myrtle Beach National Company CEO Matthew Brittain, and former longtime company executive Jim Woodring will be inducted on Wednesday in a ceremony at Pine Lakes Country Club, where the Hall of Fame Garden resides.
Brittain is the son of Clay Brittain Jr., one of six founding Hall of Fame members and the patriarch of the family behind Myrtle Beach National Co. and Brittain Resorts & Hotels.
Matthew Brittain continued his father’s legacy with leadership of both the hotel and golf course businesses, and Woodring helped Myrtle Beach National Co. prosper through visionary and innovative digital strategies combined with a relationship-forging personality.
Myrtle Beach National owned 10 Grand Strand courses – many of which it built – and managed a total of 14 by the time it merged with Burroughs & Chapin Company’s golf division in 2012 to form National Golf Management, which had nearly all of its assets purchased in 2015 by Founders Group International.
Woodring and Brittain will become the 33rd and 34th members of the hall, which was created in 2009.
Read the full story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.