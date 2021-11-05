Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Socastee 0 Dutch Fork 56 (FINAL)
Midland Valley 19 Myrtle Beach 56 (FINAL)
Chapin 50 Carolina Forest 14 (FINAL)
Conway 0 Lexington 24 (FINAL)
North Myrtle Beach 27 May River 7 (FINAL)
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14 Aynor 16 (FINAL)
Loris 13 Gilbert 52 (FINAL)
Allendale Fairfax 16 Green Sea Floyds 33 (FINAL)
