Scores will be updates throughout the night.
Green Sea Floyds 6 Lake View 28 (Q3)
North Myrtle Beach 6 Myrtle Beach 28 (HALFTIME)
Sumter 8 Conway 7 (HALFTIME)
Socastee 17 Waccamaw 14 (HALFTIME)
Carolina Forest 21 St. James 14 (Q3)
Reach Hannah at 843-488-7242 or follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.
