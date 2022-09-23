High school teams from across Horry County are kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games.
Green Sea Floyds 15 Andrews 48 (FINAL)
Lake View 6 Loris 18 (FINAL)
Marion 28 Myrtle Beach 46 (FINAL)
Aynor 14 Conway 15 (FINAL)
Stratford 35 St. James 10 (FINAL)
North Myrtle Beach 21 Carolina Forest 49 (FINAL)
