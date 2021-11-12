1029 MB NMB football_JM01.JPG

Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall scores repeatedly in the 35-6 win over North Myrtle Beach on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. North Myrtle’s Chase Sturgeon and Trace Hall are seen here trying to stop Randall from scoring. He scored. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night.

Green Sea Floyds 21 Baptist Hill 36 (Q3)

Aynor 0 Camden 13 (Q4)

North Myrtle Beach 12 Hartsville 31 (Q4)

Aiken 0 Myrtle Beach 68 (Q4)

Reach Hannah at 843-488-7242 or follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.