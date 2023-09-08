Here are the final scores from tonight's Horry County football games.
Myrtle Beach 23 Socastee 21
North Myrtle Beach 27 Conway 8
South Florence 30 Carolina Forest 22
Aynor 21 Lakewood 12
St. James 43 Lake City 28
Kingstree 34 Green Sea Floyds 20
Here are the final scores from tonight's Horry County football games.
Myrtle Beach 23 Socastee 21
North Myrtle Beach 27 Conway 8
South Florence 30 Carolina Forest 22
Aynor 21 Lakewood 12
St. James 43 Lake City 28
Kingstree 34 Green Sea Floyds 20
Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com. Follow her on X @HannahSOskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.