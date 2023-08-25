Here are the final scores from tonight's high school football games.
Myrtle Beach 51 Conway 14
Summerville 33 Carolina Forest 26
Aynor 30 Kingstree 14
Philip Simmons 41 St. James 30
Loris 27 North Myrtle Beach 21
Silver Bluff 46 Socastee 0
Johnsonville 50 Green Sea Floyds 26
