Myrtle Beach’s Malachi Washington reacts to a call from the officials in match with Green Sea Floyds during the CNB Kickoff Classic at Coastal Carolina University on Friday. Aug. 11, 2023. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Here are the final scores from tonight's high school football games.

Myrtle Beach 51 Conway 14

Summerville 33 Carolina Forest 26 

Aynor 30 Kingstree 14

Philip Simmons 41 St. James 30

Loris 27 North Myrtle Beach 21

Silver Bluff 46 Socastee 0

Johnsonville 50 Green Sea Floyds 26

