811 CNB kickoff classic_JM13.JPG

Conway’s Devin Grainger celebrates in the match with Waccamaw during the CNB Kickoff Classic at Coastal Carolina University on Friday. Aug. 11, 2023. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 Janet Morgan

Here are the final scores from tonight's high school football games.

Hartsville 55 Conway 7

Camden 43 Myrtle Beach 0

Socastee 6 North Myrtle Beach 0

St. James 49 Waccamaw 0

Wilson 21 Aynor 20

Loris 41 Green Sea Floyds 0

Carolina Forest 49 West Brunswick 20

