Here are the final scores from Horry County's football action Sept. 15.
Philip Simmons 55 Aynor 30
Ashley Ridge 63 St. James 34
Loris 33 Conway 14
Carolina Forest 38 Stratford 21
Dillon 48 Socastee 25
Green Sea Floyds 25 Carvers Bay 12
Here are the final scores from Horry County's football action Sept. 15.
Philip Simmons 55 Aynor 30
Ashley Ridge 63 St. James 34
Loris 33 Conway 14
Carolina Forest 38 Stratford 21
Dillon 48 Socastee 25
Green Sea Floyds 25 Carvers Bay 12
Hannah Strong Oskin is the executive editor of MyHorryNews. Reach her at 843-488-7242 or hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com. Follow her on X @HannahSOskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.