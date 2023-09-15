908 MB soc football_JM14.JPG

Socastee’s Quadir Scott scores in the 21-23 loss to Myrtle Beach on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 Janet Morgan

Here are the final scores from Horry County's football action Sept. 15.

Philip Simmons 55 Aynor 30

Ashley Ridge 63 St. James 34

Loris 33 Conway 14

Carolina Forest 38 Stratford 21

Dillon 48 Socastee 25

Green Sea Floyds 25 Carvers Bay 12

