Here are the final scores from Horry County high school football games for Sept. 1.
Myrtle Beach 30 St. James 9
Ashley Ridge 33 Conway 25
North Myrtle Beach 35 West Brunswick 7
West Florence 49 Socastee 27
Oceanside 14 Carolina Forest 13
Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com. Follow her on X @HannahSOskin.
