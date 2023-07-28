Tim Renfrow and Chuck Jordan want to create more opportunities for area youth to learn about the game of football. That’s why they’ve teamed up with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department to do just that in the month of August.
Renfrow, the former Socastee coach and athletic director, is now an area director with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in South Carolina. He and Jordan, a former Conway football coach, have worked together to announce a month-long series of youth football camps in Conway.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays in August, FCA will host a free youth football camp for players ages 9-12 at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center. Each developmental camp session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The series of workouts will focus on athlete development in the game’s basics, including blocking, tackling, securing the football and more. The camp, which emphasizes training for players of all positions — even punters and kickers — will feature a regular rotation of position-specific training.
Jordan says the camp is designed to drive home the basics of the game to help build a football foundation for young area athletes.
“A lot of our recreation coaches don’t have a lot of time to teach fundamentals,” Jordan described. “So our emphasis is going to be to really teach things like blocking and tackling and the essentials of football… We’re going to go over it and over it so they get a chance to learn fundamentals at a young age.”
Renfrow says the partnership with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department creates the best of all worlds.
First, it will allow him, Jordan and the rest of the camp staff — which consists of many former area players and coaches — a chance to meet members of the community and be involved in a personal way.
But from a football standpoint, it allows for growth at the youth level, something Renfrow and Jordan hope will help develop the game as a whole in Horry County while helping area coaches.
“This is a blessing for us. Chuck and I have been in coaching and teaching for a long time. It’s an opportunity for us to get to know these kids and give back to the community,” Renfrow said. “From a football standpoint, we’re going to be trying to teach these kids the fundamentals at an early age. Those recreation coaches only have so much time, so this is an opportunity that the recreation department has given us to teach these young players.”
A primary emphasis for August’s camp will be on the art of tackling.
In today’s youth football world, Jordan has seen that a priority needs to be placed on not just learning the ins and outs of the game, but also doing it safely. He hopes the clinic will help not just teach athleticism and football-specific focus points, but also proper technique and safe approaches to the sport.
“When you learn the fundamentals early, it prevents injuries,” Jordan said. “If you learn the right way to tackle early on, you learn to keep your head out of it and you get to use the proper techniques. It helps you stay on the field. A lot of these injuries occur because of poor technique.”
Jordan, Renfrow, other FCA leadership and all involved with August’s camp seem to have one goal in mind — teach life lessons through football while making the game safer and more accessible for local youth athletes.
By offering this free camp, they hope the game of football in Horry County can continue to thrive as the love for the sport is passed down to the next generation.
“I love sports in general, but I really love football,” Renfrow said. “I think football teaches so many lessons in life, if it’s used right… Football has been so good to both of us, so it’s really good to be able to give back.”
For more information on the camp, interested attendees can contact David Williams of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department at 843-488-7688.
