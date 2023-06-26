Brad Booth’s dream of giving back to his hometown community is coming to life.
On July 8, the former Conway High School and Limestone football standout will be hosting the Booth & Co. Speed, Agility and Football Mini Camp at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center.
The camp, which is open to rising 5th-12th graders, will feature current professional and college athletes, including former Conway star and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
Booth, who graduated from Conway in 2017 and Limestone in 2021, is now a strength and conditioning coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He says his passion for the local community is the reason this camp is taking place.
“I have so much love for the community of Conway,” Booth said. “This [is] where I grew up, played all my sports and got my early education,” he said. “I love Conway so much. It’s crazy and it’s unexplainable, honestly. I grew up here. Everything I learned was in this community right here. I want to give back to the place that gave a lot to me.
“Everybody knows how big football is in this area… that’s why I have to give back. If I am going to give back, it’s going to be here before anywhere else.”
The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature two segments — a strength and conditioning/speed and agility circuit as well as a position-specific portion of the mini camp.
Booth said that the camp’s spotlight on speed and agility is very intentional.
One of his goals in coaching the next generation of athletes is to begin the process of learning about speed and quickness earlier in careers. That emphasis, he believes, could be a major difference-maker in the development of young athletes.
“I think that part is going to be big for the middle school crowd,” he said of the agility-specific training. “Going into high school sports, I don’t want them to go into that not knowing how to move… that can be crucial for their athletic career. The high school years are four pivotal years in the life of an athlete. So I think if we catch them young, we can teach and help out more than anything.”
Booth is hosting the camp with other former Conway High standouts, including Jaylen Moody, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in April after a standout college career at Alabama.
The group running the camp, Booth said, has a centralized purpose — giving back to a community they care deeply about. There are even long-term plans to work toward building an athletic performance center in the community.
“We’d all come home from school and talk about how we wanted to give back to the community back home,” Booth described. “We used to always talk about the fact that one day we were going to host this, lead that and do things for the community. We never put anything into motion [while we were in college], but now that we’re all graduated, it’s time to start putting things into action.”
Jah-Maine Martin (now in the XFL) and Josh Simmons (former Chicago Bears defensive back) are among the other clinicians set to be at the camp.
Registration is now open and can be accessed here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-booth-co-speed-agility-and-football-mini-camp-tickets-637568002057.
The early registration deadline is July 5, but walk-up registration and pay will be accepted. The camp costs $25.
For Moody, the mission is clear — provide a unique opportunity for area athletes to begin his journey of giving back.
“I want to instill knowledge into them from the things that I’ve learned throughout my career as a player and as a strength coach,” he said. “This is going to be something where we have fun. We’re not going to be there to hammer kids. We’re there to teach. We want this to be a fun environment. I want them to enjoy their day and be around athletes who have done this.”
