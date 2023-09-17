Friday night — at least by the temperature and the “real feel” across Horry County — sure felt like the official start of the fall season. And with the comfortable weather came a full night of football action across Horry County.
There weren’t too many surprises across the area last night, although if you were a fan of points, you were in luck.
Four of the six area games saw more than a combined 55 points scored, while three of those games had a combined 70 points.
Green Sea Floyds picked up its first win of the year on the road at Carvers Bay, a significant program win for head coach Patrick Martin, who notched his first win at the helm of the Trojans program.
Elsewhere, Loris picked up a win in our only area game that featured two Horry County schools, a 33-14 win against Conway that might have raised some attention locally and across the state.
Here are recaps of Friday games from across the area as teams head into Week 5.
Philip Simmons 55, Aynor 30
The Blue Jackets kept this game close until the second half and actually held a one-point lead at halftime. But, this year’s Philip Simmons has some serious weapons — especially in the running game — that wore down the Aynor defense as the game went on.
Still, Aynor can be in a good position after next week. A home win against Conway will take the team to 3-2 heading into region play, something head coach Jason Allen says would keep his team on track and looking to peak going into the thick of the region schedule in October.
Ashley Ridge 63, St. James 34
If you were looking for points and offensive production, you got it in Friday night’s game in Murrells Inlet. This is another case — much like we saw in the Aynor game — of a great offense getting outscored by another tremendous out-of-town offense. Ashley Ridge scores points, and Tommy Norwood and the Sharks found that out on Friday night.
Like Aynor, there’s still plenty to be excited about for St. James. QB Connor Schwalm can get his team to 3-3 next week against Stratford, which is 0-4 and lost to Carolina Forest by three scores last night.
Loris 33, Conway 14
The Lions sure look to be the real deal.
After having two weeks off (thanks to weather impacts and a scheduled bye week), Greg Mance’s team left no doubt that it is here to contend as the area’s top team and that it deserves to be ranked state-wide in Class 3A. Tailback Tray Knox almost had 200 total yards of offense and the Lions defense continues to make game-changing plays. If Loris improves as the season rolls along, the team will be ranked very soon and could stay perfect going into its region schedule.
Carolina Forest 38, Stratford 21
We expected a game like this from the Panthers, and Marc Morris’ team delivered. Stratford has struggled this year — and even on the road, Carolina Forest found a way to put up numbers on offense and run away with this one. Quarterback Ethan Hamilton posted a 76-yard touchdown rush on the second play from scrimmage, helping the Panthers improve to 2-3. The team is set to travel to North Myrtle Beach next week for the final non-region matchup of the season.
Green Sea Floyds 25, Carvers Bay 12
Green Sea Floyds head coach Patrick Martin celebrated his first win with the Trojans Friday night on the road.
Martin’s team has been steadily improving, and his group put everything together on Friday to improve to 1-3 on the season. The Trojans will host Andrews this week before hitting the road to begin the region schedule on Sept. 29 at Lake View.
Dillon 48, Socastee 25
Socastee has faced a gauntlet during its non-region slate, a theme that continued on Friday against Dillon, one of the top Class 3A schools in the state.
Despite another loss this week, you’d have to believe that Braves head coach Ben Hampton is liking what he’s seen from his offense. Even in losses against top programs, the group has scored over 20 points in its last three games (against West Florence, Myrtle Beach and Dillon). It’s clear to see things can click for the offense, especially with senior tailback Caden O’Keefe back and healthy.
The Braves will have a week off before opening up region play against Sumter on the road on Sept. 29.
