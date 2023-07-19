Billy Sylvester had a young baseball team at Conway in the spring and often had to start seven underclassmen in what turned out to be a 5-16 season.
So the Tigers coach had an idea.
“We had a good JV team and a really good B-team and I wanted to get all these guys together and play with each other this summer,” Sylvester said. “I wanted to coach them to set them up for the high school season and years to come.”
Sylvester had a vehicle in which to do it - Post 111’s junior team. It has worked out quite well in the heat of summer.
Post 111 just completed its second two-game sweep in the Junior AAA playoffs. The junior team is 11-4 heading into the state tournament, which it hosts beginning on Saturday.
“We’re getting a lot better,” Sylvester said. “We’re doing pretty good right now.”
Post 111 was going to be in the tournament anyway as the host team. They wanted to play their way in and as of Tuesday that was still up in the air.
Post 111 rode a combined four-hit shutout from Jaret Edwards and Kenley McCracken in a 2-0 win. Brewer Cannon’s two-run single provided the runs. Sumter bounced back to roll over Post 111 for a 12-4 win and end the home team’s 10-game winning streak.
Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Riley Park.
Regardless of what happens in Sumter, Post 111 will play in the fourth and final game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament. If they keep winning, they’ll remain in the 7:30 p.m. slot. The tournament runs through next Wednesday. All games are at the high school field.
Needless to say, Sylvester is excited about having the tournament in Conway.
“It's good for us to be able to bring the community out,” he said. “We’re going to get different folks from the community to throw out the first pitch each game. It’s a reason to come out and see a lot of good baseball.”
Pitching is key in any tournament with several games in a short period of time and Post 111 has three of them - Edwards, Jake McCracken and Zachary Johnson. Edwards threw a one-hitter against Camden in the first best-of-three playoff series.
“They’re all doing a good job,” Sylvester said.
