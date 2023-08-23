The Conway boys volleyball team made history Tuesday night.
It isn’t a long history but the Tigers were still plenty excited.
Conway scored a 3-0 sweep of North Myrtle Beach to claim the second-year program’s first-ever win.
“Amazing,” said Conway coach Ryan Smith. “They have worked so hard. I couldn’t ask for a better group than this.”
Yes, they were thrilled.
“It’s amazing,” said senior setter Nathaniel Green. “We worked hard as a team to get here. It took a lot. It took a lot of encouragement.”
The set scores were 25-22, 25-15, 25-17.
Conway (1-1) built solid leads in the first two sets and overcame an early deficit in the third set to post a solid win.
“They didn't know what to expect,” Smith said. “We’ve been working hard all summer and tonight it showed. We came back against the odds.”
Conway went 0-8 in 2022, the first year of boys high school volleyball in South Carolina.
The Tigers had opened the season with a 3-0 loss to Carolina Forest on Aug. 16, so Tuesday’s result was a complete turnaround.
“We learned from our mistakes,” said junior outside hitter Jackson Hagen. “We capitalized tonight and it felt good.”
It was the season-opener for North Myrtle Beach, a team with the same length of history as Conway.
“We’re young,” said first-year North Myrtle Beach coach Megan Griffin. “We only have four returners. They had a lot of seniors last year, so we’re trying to build leadership.”
Griffin had previously coached girls volleyball at North Myrtle Beach.
The Tigers got strong play at the net from Jackson Hagen, Cooper Thomas and Smith Emrick. Gage Nealy, the team’s libero, and Green were equally solid on defense.
North Myrtle Beach outside hitter Ray Usher had some impressive hits and Matt Gwaltney showed his serving prowess. The Chiefs were thwarted by net violations in all three sets.
“They're still learning the fundamentals,” Griffin said. “It will come together.”
North Myrtle Beach jumped to a 6-1 lead in the first set before North Myrtle Beach recovered to take a slim lead. The Tigers regained the lead at 12-11 on a double-hit violation and kept it the rest of the way, though it remained close.
The Tigers ran out to a 6-1 lead in the second set, too. This time they kept a comfortable margin throughout. It ended on a kill by Hagen. The point had been kept alive on a diving dig by Smith.
Momentum belonged to North Myrtle Beach at the beginning of the third set when the Chiefs grabbed a 5-2 lead.
Conway battled back quickly and went ahead 7-6 on a kill by Aiden Tummond. Jordan Guillen then served an ace. The Tigers never trailed again and built a big lead.
Gwaltney got the hot hand serving and the Chiefs reeled off five straight points to cut the lead to 20-15. But they couldn’t get any closer.
After match point, it hit home.
“We did it,” Smith said. “This is what we worked for. It paid off. That’s why we’re here.”
The Tigers posed for a team photo as parents snapped away, further taking in the moment.
