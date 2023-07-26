Horry Post 111 juniors coach Billy Sylvester wanted to prepare his Conway High baseball program for the 2024 season this summer.
Mission accomplished.
Post 111 reached the final day of the 2023 American Legion Junior state tournament before falling 7-3 to Anderson Post 14 on Wednesday, a game shy of the title game.
“From where we started, these young guys, to where we are now, it was a great season,” Sylvester said. “We got to the tournament and were able to see what the format is to help us get ready for the playoffs in high school.”
Post 111 made a stirring run through the loser’s bracket, winning three straight games to reach the final day. They played five games in five days.
“Our guys fought to the end,” Sylvester said.
Post 111 was much closer to victory than the final score would indicate.
Kenley McCracken was working on a one-hitter with two outs in the fifth inning and Post 111 holding a 2-0 lead. The bases were empty.
Unfortunately for Post 111, that last out was a while in coming. It was a combination of bad luck and timely hitting by Anderson that resulted in five runs.
A pair of singles and an an infield hit loaded the bases. Then a ground ball to third baseman Eli Santa took a nasty hop and a run scored. Chance Kennedy followed with a two-run single and No. 9 hitter Mykah Clark dumped a two-run bloop single that dropped between two fielders.
In an instant, Anderson had a 5-2 lead.
“We’ve got to avoid these big innings,” Sylvester said. “We lost focus for one inning and gave them five runs.”
Meanwhile, Post 14 pitcher Jacob Kirkus pitched a steady complete game and was backed by a pair of double plays. He also picked off a runner and an interference call helped short-circuit what could have been a big inning for Post 111.
“We made a couple of mistakes on the bases early and it cost us a couple of runs,” Sylvester said. “And it’s a different game.”
Post 111 cut to 5-3 in the top of the sixth inning on Jake McCracken’s run-scoring single. But Hunter Dawes grounded into a double play and Kenley McCracken flied out.
Anderson tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on Clark’s sacrifice fly and a throwing error.
Post 111 was primed for a big inning in the top of the second after loading the bases with nobody out. But Brewer Cannon grounded into a double play and the interference was called. Bryson Gerald eventually scored on a wild pitch and Post 111 had a 1-0 lead.
That lead grew to 2-0 in the top of the fourth when Gerald doubled and scored on Cannon’s single.
When the final out ended Post 111’s season, Sylvester told his players to shake hands with Post 14 and then turned his attention to 2024.
“This helps us get ready,” he said. “We can eliminate these mistakes.”
Anderson moved on to play Sumter Post 15 for the junior state championship.
Post 111 finished the season with a 14-7 record.
