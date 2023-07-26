Horry Post 111 juniors coach Billy Sylvester wanted to prepare his Conway High baseball program for the 2024 season this summer.

Mission accomplished.

Post 111 reached the final day of the 2023 American Legion Junior state tournament before falling 7-3 to Anderson Post 14 on Wednesday, a game shy of the title game.

“From where we started, these young guys, to where we are now, it was a great season,” Sylvester said. “We got to the tournament and were able to see what the format is to help us get ready for the playoffs in high school.”

Post 111 made a stirring run through the loser’s bracket, winning three straight games to reach the final day. They played five games in five days.

“Our guys fought to the end,” Sylvester said.

Post 111 was much closer to victory than the final score would indicate.

Kenley McCracken was working on a one-hitter with two outs in the fifth inning and Post 111 holding a 2-0 lead. The bases were empty.

Unfortunately for Post 111, that last out was a while in coming. It was a combination of bad luck and timely hitting by Anderson that resulted in five runs.

A pair of singles and an an infield hit loaded the bases. Then a ground ball to third baseman Eli Santa took a nasty hop and a run scored. Chance Kennedy followed with a two-run single and No. 9 hitter Mykah Clark dumped a two-run bloop single that dropped between two fielders.

In an instant, Anderson had a 5-2 lead.

“We’ve got to avoid these big innings,” Sylvester said. “We lost focus for one inning and gave them five runs.”

Meanwhile, Post 14 pitcher Jacob Kirkus pitched a steady complete game and was backed by a pair of double plays. He also picked off a runner and an interference call helped short-circuit what could have been a big inning for Post 111.

“We made a couple of mistakes on the bases early and it cost us a couple of runs,” Sylvester said. “And it’s a different game.”