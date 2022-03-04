Absolutely exciting!
That’s how Brett Allen rated the performance of the Conway Hot Shots in a recent shooting competition hosted by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The team won the senior competition, the junior competition and the senior female category.
Samantha Prelip, a 17-year-old homeschooler from Surfside, scored 43 out of a possible 50 points, enough to sweep her competition.
“She was on fire,” Allen said, adding that she was focused, not paying any attention to the crowds or any other distractions.
“She shot the lights out,” he said.
Wyatt Jordan, Braylen Allen and Bryson Gerald were the senior varsity champions and Wyatt Jordan took second place in the senior male category.
Teams must qualify to participate. The Conway Hot Shots not only qualified, they won.
“I was tickled to death for the kids,” he said.
Allen said he learned about the league on Facebook, and since he had done the same thing when he was young, he thought it would be something great for his son to do.
“I started it, and it’s just grown from there,” he said, adding that he served a term as a state director whose job it was to get more teams involved.
“It’s been great,” he said.
However, COVID did throw a bit of a curve into this year’s competition because organizers didn't want a large crowd to gather, so they reported their scores each week and sent them in to see how they did in conference, region, state and national shooting.
Allen pointed out that trap and skeet courses are the same everywhere, so shooting at a home course gave all the youngsters the same challenge.
The clubs are for young people in grades six through 12, who have a state hunter education certificate.
The group shoots once a week on Tuesdays for about an hour or 90 minutes at the Wildlife Action range on Gunters Island Road in Galivants Ferry.
Although the group learns to shoot with precision, the coaches, and the league, are most focused on gun safety, he said.
“Safety, safety, safety,” Allen said is the top issue all the time.
If a school doesn’t have enough shooters, it can join with other clubs to form a team. Surprisingly, he points out that teams representing private schools outnumber those in public schools.
Brad Moore also assists the team as does Rick Moran.
Although the team is hot with top shooters, Allen says, they need more team members. This past year they had 13, but have topped out in the past at 17. So far this year Allen has ten shooters signed up, but he is expecting more before the seasons starts. Also, he said, they definitely need more girls and he’d also like to have more volunteers working with the young people.
Allen says the league has grown exponentially since it started. Initially, there were about 25,000 shooters nationwide; this year there are 40,000.
Deadline for young people to sign up for this year’s team is March 21.
To qualify, a team member must have a Hunter Education Certificate issued by the SCDNR.
Allen says information for the certificate can be found on the DNR website, and earning the certificate is self-paced.
Go to SCDNR, click on education and then hunter education. The classes are free.
Allen says he’ll help shooters learn to shoot and if they don’t have a gun of their own, he’ll let them use one of his.
However, he said it’s best if they have their own gun and they’ll help potential league shooters determine what kind of guns they need, but he emphasizes that they must have that safety certificate to participate.
The most recent tournament that the Conway club participated in wrapped up the SCDNR season, but the South Carolina State High School Clay Target League will begin its spring season in March.
Allen says knowing proper use of a handgun will develop better hunters, but good hunters are not always good clay shooters. Still, he said, it’s all about safety and knowing how to use a gun properly.
Go to www.scclaytarget.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.