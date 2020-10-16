Conway falls to West Florence

Despite a rally in the second half, Conway (1-3, 1-2) fell to West Florence (3-1, 2-1) at home 21-14 Friday night.
“Our guys never quit,” Conway coach Carlton Terry said. “We played until the end.”
A few penalties during West Florence’s opening drive, including at least one for an illegal procedure, didn’t deter the Knights as wideout Stephen Smalls’ reception gave his squad the lead just minutes into the game.
After a scoreless period for the rest of the first quarter and several punts from both teams, another Smalls grab was followed by Knight quarterback George Floyd punching the ball into the end zone.
Conway notched an interception with less than a minute to go in the half but ultimately was unable to capitalize.
“I just wish we'd done a little more in the first half to put us in a position to score more points, but West Florence is a good football team,” Terry said. “I think we stood toe to toe with them for a while.”
The Tigers responded in the second half.
“I felt like we came out at halftime and moved the ball some and got excited on offense,” Terry said. “The offense started playing together.”
The Knights recovered a Conway fumble in the end zone only for the Tigers to recover a West Florence fumble of their own, and the home team was able to carry the ball past the pylon for a touchdown.
“That gave us a little bit of juice to push a little harder,” Terry said.
In the fourth quarter, Conway answered a touchdown from West Florence running back Terry McKithen with a scoring connection to Tiger wideout Aiden Brantley with less than two minutes left in the game.
The Tigers not being able to garner another possession through an onside kick spelt victory for the Knights, however.
Conway will look to rebound in a road game against Sumter (4-0, 3-0) next week.
“Sumter's a very good football team,” Terry said. “We have to play great football in order to have a chance against them.”
