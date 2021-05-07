It was a day of celebration Wednesday in the Tiger Den at Conway High School as four seniors signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate sports in the fall.
Conway baseball seniors Mac James and Ethan Murdock signed to play at Florence Darlington Tech and Columbia International University, respectively. Jasmine Mendoza of Conway’s girls soccer team signed with USC Sumter while Tripp Brown with Conway boys soccer signed with Coker University.
During the ceremony, head baseball coach Anthony Carroll spoke about Murdoch’s comeback from Tommy John surgery and the perseverance he showed.
“If you saw Ethan in 10th grade compared to now, he’s a totally different kid,” Carroll said. “He worked hard, lost weight and got himself in shape.”
Carroll described Murdoch as the “kid you knew was going to give everything he had.”
“As a coach, that’s all you can ask for,” Carroll said.
For Mendoza, head coach Sean Ward said that she had come a long way from the freshman that he coached four years ago.
“She’s developed into an amazing young lady,” Ward said. “She stepped up on the field and off the field.”
Tripp Brown was described as the “epitome of what a coach wants,” by Conway boys soccer head coach Keith Francis.
“For me personally, he was the perfect captain,” Francis said.
