Conway High School fall sports athletes are racking up postseason laurels in unprecedented fashion.
Conway volleyball player Kamille Patrick was recently named Region VI-5A Player of the Year after leading the Tigers to the state playoffs. Patrick was also named to the Class 5A all-state team.
“Kamille led our team in aces, kills and blocks,” Conway Coach Rachel Doutt said. “We will definitely miss her next year. She has big shoes to fill.” Patrick has been a member of the varsity volleyball team since eighth grade. She was also crowned the CHS homecoming queen in October.
According to Doutt, Patrick’s biggest assets are court awareness and leadership.
“A lot of girls look at her because they want to develop into an athlete like she has,” Doutt said.
The teen will likely have an opportunity to play volleyball on the collegiate level.
“She’s getting a lot of looks,” Doutt said.
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Booth earned all-region accolades.
“Emma has a lot of potential,” Doutt said. “We look for her to be our offensive leader next year.” Booth and Patrick are both members of the Grand Strand Juniors Elite Level Club team that competes January through June.
Conway dropped a 3-2 decision at James Island in the first round of the state playoffs after falling 15-11 in the fifth set.
A trio of players from Conway’s region championship girls’ tennis team also earned all-region honors.
The Tigers’ all-region selections included seventh grader Anna Claire Roof and eighth graders Maura Wilson and Taylor Hendrick.
Roof and Wilson were Conway’s top two singles players and also teamed up to form the number one doubles team. Hendrick played number three singles.
The trio helped Conway win the region championship, post an undefeated regular season campaign, and advance to the third round of the state playoffs before losing to Wando.
“I’ve been proud of them all season,” Conway Coach Patrick Howle said. “It’s icing on the cake. It adds to the great season they had.”
Conway junior golfer Lora Ledbetter earned all-region and all-state designations after leading the Tigers to the lower state and state tournaments. Ledbetter finished seventh at the Class 5A state tournament.
“Lora had a good season,” Conway Coach Adam Willm said. “She has a lot of talent and she puts in the work. She practices five days a week or more. She was always the first to practice and stayed after. So, she puts in the work.”
Willm believes Ledbetter has the potential to place higher than seventh in the state in 2020.
“Her swing is very smooth and on plane,” he said. “I think it’s very good. In the offseason she’s going to work on picking up a few extra yards off the tee. If she could pick up 10-15 yards off the tee, it could take her game to another level. I think the strongest part of her game is her short game. She has a Division 1 short game. I mean she can get up and down from everywhere. She has a great putting stroke, too.”
In football, Conway defensive end Tonka Hemingway was named the region defensive player of the year and lower state lineman of the year. He will represent Conway in the Shrine Bowl Game of the Carolinas Dec. 21 at Wofford College in Spartanburg as well the Offense Versus Defense All-American Game in January in Florida.
The all-state football teams have not been announced.
Also, Hemingway plans to sign with the University of South Carolina during December’s early signing period.
