It’s official. Conway has a youth softball dynasty.
The Conway All-Stars won the 12-U state championship last weekend to claim the program’s third consecutive title. The same girls won back-to-back state championships at the 10U level. They moved up as they got older.
And kept winning.
“It’s like when I was talking to my child that most girls dream of playing for one state championship, much less winning three,” said Conway coach Michael Thompson, whose daughter, Lexi, is one of the pitchers. “I asked her if it was getting old for her and she said 'no.' This is probably her favorite.”
As to what it takes to win three straight state championships, Thompson said, “Commitment from the parents and the players. Commitment from the Conway Recreation Department.”
Conway won all four of its games in the tournament. They beat Montgomery County 16-6 and Belvedere 20-0 before taking on Seneca for two games. Conway took those contests 12-0 and 7-4.
“They hit the ball,” Thompson said. “As a team, we hit over .600 for the tournament. That’s impressive.”
Savannah Carter led the way by batting .846 (11-for-13) with 5 RBIs. Kenzi Rabon hit .750 with a home run and a team-leading 10 RBIs. Avery Pellerin had a .636 batting average, Lexi Thompson hit .600, and Cam Troxell batted .545.
In the circle, Thompson was 3-0 with a 3.98 earned run average and 10 strikeouts in 16 innings. Troxell picked up the other win with two scoreless innings.
“I think the offense took the pressure off our pitching,” Thompson said.
After winning the first three games, Conway was challenged in the finale. Seneca led 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Tigers responded by scoring four runs. Carter’s triple brought home the tying run and Thompson put them ahead with a sacrifice bunt. Pellerin’s bunt single produced another run and one more cross the plate on an error.
Rabon was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
That made for a nice trip home. The team was escorted into Conway, with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department inviting the community to help celebrate.
Assistant coaches for Conway were Jon Carter and Adam Dutka.
In addition, Thompson got assistance from practice coaches Jonathan McCracken and Sport Rabon.
“They were a big part of helping us,” Thompson said.
