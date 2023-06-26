The Conway All-Stars won the 12U softball state championship. Pictured in the front row (from left) are Kailey Dutka, Lexi Thompson, Savannah Carter, Kelsey Haubrich, Avery Pellerin and Alivia McCracken. In the back row (from left) are coach Michael Thompson, K.K. Smith, Kenzie Rabon, Kyleigh Fry, assistant coach Jon Carter, Cam Troxell, Zoey Rogers, Melina Jordan and assistant coach Adam Dutka. Photo provided